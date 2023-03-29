The vehicle has been impounded by Inters

The vehicle has been impounded by Interstate Towing & Recovery LLC and we are seeking the rightful owner: Vehicle: 2008 Mercedes-Benz C300 (Silver) License Plate: HXY610 (MN) VIN: WDDGF54X78F062611 Location: 802 2nd Ave NE, East Grand Forks, MN 56721 Date of Impound: Monday, October 3, 2022 Place of Storage: Interstate Towing 2475 North 42nd Street Grand Forks, ND 58203 (701) 772-6592 Impounding Authority : Property Manager Registered Owner: PATRICK HAROLD ROBINSON Lienholder: None County Impounded: Grand Forks Owner and/or lienholder has 30 days to claim the vehicle from the date of publication or the towing/storage business or LE agency will be granted legal ownership of the vehicle. (March 29, 2023)