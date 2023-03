The University of North Dakota is currently taking qualifications for an Electrical Engineering service for various projects on campus. Proposals are due by 3:00 PM CST, April 20, 2023, on UND’s Jaggaer Bidding Site: https://bids.sciquest.com/apps/Router/PublicEvent?CustomerOrg=UND Interested parties can contact Sam Bales at s.bales@und.edu with questions and for the RFQ documents. (March 29, April 5, 12, 19, 2023) 207750