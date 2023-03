The University of North Dakota is curren

The University of North Dakota is currently taking qualifications for an engineer for multiple campus steam projects. Proposals are due by 3:00 PM CST February 2, 2023, on UND’s Jaggaer site: https://bids.sciquest.com/apps/Router/PublicEvent?CustomerOrg=UND Interested parties can contact Sam Bales at s.bales@und.edu with questions and access to Jaggaer. (Jan. 11, 18 & 25; Feb. 1, 2023) 151006

