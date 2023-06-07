The North Dakota Interagency Coordinatin

The North Dakota Interagency Coordinating Council will hold its quarterly meeting on Thursday, June 8, 2023, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Central Time. Agenda topics include, but are not limited to family story, budget, CDC developmental milestones, early intervention & early childhood special education information campaign, priority setting activities and committee reports. The meeting will be at West Central Human Service Center, Burleigh & Morton Rooms, 1237 W Divide Ave, Bismarck ND. Details at hhs.nd.gov/news/publicnotice. Individuals who need special accommodations to participate should contact Colette Perkins at (800) 755- 8529 or ND Relay TTY (800) 366-6888. (June 7, 2023) 228884