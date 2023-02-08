The North Dakota Interagency Coordinatin

The North Dakota Interagency Coordinating Council will hold its quarterly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. Central Time. Agenda topics include, but are not limited to family story, men’s health and father involvement, annual performance report, Right Track program, Early Intervention Retention Incentive and committee reports. You can join by phone (701) 328-0950, Conference ID: 698 981 046# or join virtually via Microsoft Teams. See details about joining by computer or mobile device in the public notice posted online at https://www.hhs.nd.gov/news/publicnotice. Individuals who need special accommodations should contact Colette Perkins at (800) 755-8529 or ND Relay TTY (800) 366-6888. (Feb 8, 2023) 186791