The North Dakota IDEA Advisory Committee meeting will be virtually from 9:00 a.m. (Central Time) to 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. If you have questions, please contact Michelle Souther at 701-328-2277. Agenda items include (1) IDEA Advisory Subgroups (2) Visual Impairment Paper; (3) Deaf and Hard of Hearing Informational Paper; (4) IDEA-B Application; (5) Legislative Session; (6) Indicator 17 SSIP; (7) ND A+; (8) OSEP Monitoring; (9) Public Comment. For further information or any special needs, contact Michelle Souther, Department of Public Instruction, Office of Special Education, 600 E Boulevard Ave., Dept. 201, Bismarck, ND 58505-0440, (701) 328-2277. Please submit billing, tear sheets, and affidavits of publication to the Department of Public Instruction, Office of Fiscal Management, 600 E Boulevard Ave. Dept. 201, Bismarck, ND 58505- 0440. If you have any questions, please contact me at 701-328-2277. (March 29, 2023) 207038