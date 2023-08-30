The North Dakota ICC/IDEA Joint Advisory Committee meeting will be virtually from 9:00 a.m. (Central Time) to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. If you have questions, please contact Michelle Souther at 701-328-2277. Agenda items include (1) ICC/IDEA Committee Member Training (2) IDEA Annual Report; (3) OSEP Levels of Determination Part B & C; (4) Annual Dispute Report; (5) 2023-24 Initiatives; (6) OSEP Monitoring; (7) Public Comment. For further information or any special needs, contact Michelle Souther, Department of Public Instruction, Office of Special Education, 600 E Boulevard Ave., Dept. 201, Bismarck, ND 58505-0440, (701) 328-2277. (Aug. 30, 2023) 253303