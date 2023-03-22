The Grand Forks County Commission hereby requests qualifications for Construction Management at Risk (CMaR) services The Grand Forks County Board of Commissioners requests Statements of Qualifications to provide Construction Management at Risk (CMaR) services for support of design and construction on the Grand Forks County Courthouse Dome Repair and Rehabilitation project located at 124 South 4th street, Grand Forks, ND 58201. The Grand Forks County Courthouse Dome is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and needs repair, replacement, and/or rehabilitation of structural, mechanical, and electrical elements of the dome. This project is both internal and external to the Courthouse and the Courthouse dome. The project scope could include any or all the following: schematic design phase, construction document phase, bidding phase, construction contract administration phase, and project closeout. The total project cost budget is $5,000,000.00 with anticipated commencement of Spring 2023 and completion of Winter 2023. The shortlisted firms will also be asked to provide an opinion of probable fees before in-person interviews are conducted. Interested Construction Management firms must submit a statement of qualifications by 5:00 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, directed to: Thomas Ford, County Director of Administration Grand Forks County PO Box 5726 151 S. 4th Street, Ste. N Grand Forks, ND 58206-5726 Firms selected for an interview shall be notified by the County and informed of a place and time for the interview. The Selection Committee will include the following: Tom Wesley, Registered Architect; Nick West, Civil Engineer; Mike Vasek, Licensed Contractor; Mark Rustad, Grand Forks County Commissioner; Scott Johnson, Court Administrator; Bill Gerszewski, Building and Grounds Manager. Grand Forks County requests the following material for use in selecting the Construction Manager at Risk: 1. Procedure: a. Submit an electronic proposal to County Director of Administration, Thomas Ford, at Thomas.ford@gfcounty.org or submit via USB or CD to County Director of Administration, Thomas Ford, at Grand Forks County, 151 S. 4th Street Grand Forks, ND 58206-5726. Proposals should be delivered in PDF or Microsoft Word format. b. Optionally, submit (6) six printed copies of the proposal to County Director of Administration, Thomas Ford, at Grand Forks County, P.O. Box 5726, Grand Forks, ND 58206-5726. 2. Content of Submittal and Selection Criteria: a. The company’s experience on any similar project. i. Provide no more than 5 similar projects. Include date of completion, estimate/actual construction cost, project owner, and project reference. b. The company’s existing workload and available capacity. i. Include current and projected projects, including project cost. c. The company’s key personnel experience on any similar project. i. Include brief resumes of personnel to be assigned to this project. d. The company’s safety record. e. The company’s familiarity with the location of the public improvement. f. Any additional information stated in the RFQ that the selection committee has requested. g. The company’s compliance with state and federal law. h. The company proposed fees and expenses for the project scope as described in the RFQ. i. Any reasonable additional information the proposing CMaR deems necessary. Proposal length is not to exceed 15 pages. 3. All submitting firms shall provide a statement indicating current insurance coverage in an amount equal to the project’s guaranteed maximum price. All submitting firms shall provide a statement on their ability to bond the project. All submissions shall include a certificate of insurance indicating liability coverage with the proposal. The CMaR is required to be licensed in the State of North Dakota with a “Class A” license and must comply with all requirements listed in ND Century Code Chapter 43-07. These requirements will be considered appendix materials and will not count toward the 15-page limit. 4. All submitting firms shall explain their approach to providing any self-performance construction work. Specifically, which trade(s) does the company propose to provide, and how will those costs be determined? A detailed study and assessment of the current facility of the Grand Forks County Courthouse can be obtained by contacting Thomas Ford, County Director of Administration, at 151 S. 4th Street Grand Forks, ND 58206-5726 or electronically at Thomas.ford@gfcounty.org. Self-performance construction work outlines will be considered appendix material. 5. Recommend Subcontractor Procurement Methodology: The CMaR shall publicly bid all subcontractor work for no less than 21 days to procure the trade contractors required to construct the Project. The CMaR shall prepare the necessary bid packages and procure the trade contractors. 6. Form of Agreement: AIA Document A133-2019, Standard Form of Agreement Between Owner and Construction Manager as Constructor, an example contract is available by request by contracting Thomas Ford, County Director of Administration, at 151 S. 4th Street Grand Forks, ND 58206-5726 or electronically at Thomas.ford@gfcounty.org. 7. CMaR Selection Policy: It is the policy of Grand Forks County that the selection of the CMaR to provide professional construction management services for this Project is based on the quality of the CMaR, i.e., demonstrated competence and experience, and on the cost to provide the satisfactory performance of the services required. 8. Evaluation Criteria: This RFQ has the following criteria to score (NDCC 48-01.2-20), along with predetermined weights: - Experience on Similar Projects (20%) - Existing Workload (10%) - Ability of key personnel and their experience in any similar project (20%) - Safety Record (5%) - Familiarity with the location of the public improvement (10%) - Compliance with State and Federal Laws (10%) - Past work for Grand Forks County (5%) - Cost (20%) All evaluations are scored out of 100 points by the Selection Committee. In accordance with NDCC 48-01.2-20(7)(a), the Selection Committee shall review each proposal submitted and include the three highest ranked CMaRs in a list of finalists. The finalists will be invited to interview in person at 151 South 4th Street Grand Forks, ND 58201. The Selection Committee shall recommend to the Grand Forks County Commission the construction manager at risk that receives the highest score on the evaluation criteria submitted. Grand Fork County may resolicit for qualifications, interview any person that applied, or consider using another delivery method. 9. Non-collusion: By signing the RFQ response the submitting firm certifies that the response submitted has been arrived at independently and has been submitted without collusion with, and without, any agreement, understanding, or planned common course of actions with any other vendor of services described in the RFQ scope of work designed to limit independent bidding or competition. 10. Conflict of Interest: All proposals submitted in response to this RFQ shall include a statement that the submitting company or individual, its owners, affiliates, or employees do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the project which would conflict in any manner or degree with the performance of its services as a CMaR, nor does the company or individual have any affiliation with any individual on the selection committee. 11. No Guarantee for Construction Contract Award: There is no guarantee that Grand Forks County will award the construction phase contract. The CMaR will not be entitled to recover any unreimbursed costs, anticipated profit, or monetary awards for proposal preparation. (March 22 & 29; April 5, 2023) 205152