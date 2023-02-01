The following vehicle has been impounded by Interstate Towing & Recovery LLC and we are seeking the rightful owner: Vehicle: 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 License Plate: 640HXH MN VIN: 1GCRKREA4CZ251854 Location: 2273 32nd Ave S Grand Forks, 58201, ND Date of Impound: Place of Storage: Interstate Towing 2475 North 42nd Street Grand Forks, ND 58203 (701) 772-6592 Impounding Authority: Property Manager Registered Owner: DEREK ROBERT STUTZ Lienholder: STATE FARM BANK County Impounded: Grand Forks Owner and/or lienholder has 30 days to claim the vehicle from the date of publication or the towing/storage business or LE agency will be granted legal ownership of the vehicle. (Feb 1, 2023) 179048