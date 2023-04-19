The City of Emerado, ND will be acceptin

The City of Emerado, ND will be accepting sealed bids for the mowing contract of city property and vacant lots. Contact the City Auditor @ 701-594-4542 or janelle.klava@nd.gov for the bid specifications and map of city property. Sealed bids must be received by May 1, 2023, at 12pm, at Emerado City Hall. The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Submit bids to: Emerado City Auditor, PO Box 130, Emerado, ND 58228, not any later than 12pm, May 1, 2023. (April 19 & 26, 2023) 213844