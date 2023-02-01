Susan E. Johnson-Drenth (05387) JD Legal Planning PLLC 902 28th Street S, Suite 2 Fargo, ND 58103 Telephone: 701-364-9595 Fax: 701-364-9596 Email: sdrenth@jdlegalplanning.com Attorney for Personal Representative Court File No. 18-2022-PR-00190 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Ila Rae Lene, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three (3) months after the date of the first publication or mailing of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Ryan D. Lene, 1829 Quail Run Road NE, Grand Forks, ND 58203, as personal representative of the estate, or filed with the Court. Dated this 10th day of January, 2023. /s/ Ryan D. Lene Ryan D. Lene, Personal Representative (Jan. 18 & 25; Feb 1, 2023) 157644