Steven J. Wild, #04091 WILD & WEISS LAW OFFICE, P.C. 20 East Divide St PO Box 260 Bowman, North Dakota 58623 office@wildandweisslaw.com 701.523.3112 Attorney for: Personal Representative Case No. 18-2023-PR-00055 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHERYL KAY BROOKS, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN That the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Tracy Kralicek, the personal representative of the estate, at 202 6th St NW, Bowman, ND 58623, or filed with the Court. Dated this 8th day of May, 2023. /s/ Tracy Kralicek 202 6th St NW Bowman, ND 58623 WILD & WEISS LAW OFFICE, P.C. PO BOX 260 BOWMAN, ND 58623 Attorney for Personal Representative (May 17, 24 & 31, 2023) 223680