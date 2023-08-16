STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA PUBLIC SERVICE COM

STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION Northern States Power Company Case No. PU-23-261 2022 Power Purchase Agreement Costs Compliance NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY FOR HEARING On July 3, 2023, Northern States Power Company (NSP) filed a compliance filing in accordance with Section I.B.1 of the Comprehensive Settlement Agreement in Case No. PU-12-813 et. AI. Section I.B.1 requires NSP to annually provide a list of new Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) less than 50 MW in size that have been included in NSP’s Fuel Cost Recovery Rider (FCR) during the previous year. This filing states that the North Dakota jurisdictional share of the costs associated with one 0.19 MW and one 0.38 MW solar facility were added to the FCR in 2022. The issues to be considered in this proceeding are: 1. Are the PPAs least cost resources? 2. Is there other relevant information the Commission should consider? Those interested are invited to comment on the application in writing. Persons desiring a hearing must file a written request identifying their interest in the proceeding and the reasons for requesting a hearing. Comments and requests for hearings must be received by September 15, 2023. If deemed appropriate, the Commission can determine the matter without a formal hearing. For more information contact the Public Service Commission, State Capitol, Bismarck, North Dakota 58505, 701-328-2400; or Relay North Dakota 1-800-366-6888 TTY. If you require any auxiliary aids or services, such as readers, signers, or Braille materials please notify the Commission. Issued: August 2, 2023 PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION Sheri Haugen-Hoffart, Commissioner Randy Christmann, Chair Julie Fedorchak, Commissioner (Aug. 16, 2023) 249844