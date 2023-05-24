STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA PUBLIC SERVICE COM

STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION N O T I C E TELECOMMUNICATIONS RELAY SERVICE SURCHARGE May 11, 2023 On April 21, 1993, Governor Edward T. Schafer approved House Bill No. 1028 that established a program to provide specialized telecommunications services and equipment to the communications impaired. The relay services program is funded by an access line surcharge paid by the customers of local exchange companies and radio communications service providers. The relay services program is administered by the Information Technology Department of the State of North Dakota. Before June 1 of each year, the Public Service Commission calculates the amount of the surcharge based on cost data and other information provided by the Information Technology Department. The Commission has calculated the 2023-2024 surcharge to be included in bills to customers is $.03 per access line per month. (May 24, 2023) 224217