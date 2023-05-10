STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA PUBLIC SERVICE COM

STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION Otter Tail Power Company Case No. PU-23-83 Generation Resource Cost Recovery Rates NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY FOR HEARING On March 1, 2023, Otter Tail Power Company (OTP) filed an annual update under its Generation Resource Cost Recovery (GRCR) tariff. The proposed rate update for 2023 includes actual and forecasted costs through June 2024 for the Astoria Station Natural Gas Plant project (Astoria Station) and net savings associated with the retirement of OTP’s Hoot Lake Plant. OTP proposes to recover approximately $2,243,885 during the recovery period of July 1, 2023, through June 2024. The decrease for a residential customer using 1,000 kWh would be $0.74 per month. The issues to be considered in this proceeding are: 1. Whether the investments and associated costs for the resources qualify for recovery, 2. Whether the incurred costs are reasonable and prudent, and 3. Whether the rate adjustments are consistent with the terms of OTP’s tariff. Those interested are invited to comment on the application in writing. Persons desiring a hearing must file a written request identifying their interest in the proceeding and the reasons for requesting a hearing. Comments and requests for hearing must be received by June 12, 2023. If deemed appropriate, the Commission can determine the matter without a formal hearing. For more information contact the Public Service Commission, State Capitol, Bismarck, North Dakota 58505, 701-328-2400; or Relay North Dakota 1-800-366-6888 TTY. If you require any auxiliary aids or services, such as readers, signers, or Braille materials please notify the Commission. Issued: April 27, 2023 PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION Sheri Haugen-Hoffart, Commissioner Randy Christmann, Chair Julie Fedorchak, Commissioner (May 10, 2023) 220541