STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA PUBLIC SERVICE COM

STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION Northern States Power Company Case No. PU-21-152 Advance Prudence – 460MW Solar – Sherburne Cntn. MN Application NOTICE OF HEARING A Hearing on the application in Case No. PU- 21-152 is scheduled for July 11, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Central Time in the Commission Hearing Room on the 12th Floor of the State Capitol, 600 East Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, North Dakota 58505. On April 21, 2021, Northern States Power Company (NSP) filied an application for an Advanced Determination of Prudence (ADP) for the development of an approximately 460 MW grid-scale photovoltaic solar capacity known as the Sherco Solar Project. NSP requested that the proceeding be put on hold in early 2022 due to a U.S. Department of Commerce investigation concerning solar panels. On July 29, 2022, NSP requested that the proceeding be permitted to continue and advised that the economics of the project have changed. On October 27, 2022, NSP filed rebuttal testimony. The issue to be considered in this proceeding is whether NSP should be granted an advanced determination that its proposed resource addition is prudent. For more information contact the Public Service Commission, State Capitol, Bismarck, North Dakota 58505, 701-328-2400; or Relay North Dakota, 1-800-366-6888 TTY. If you require any auxiliary aids or services, such as readers, signers, or Braille materials, please notify the Commission at least24 hours in advance. Issued: April 12, 2023 PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION Sheri Haugen-Hoffart Commissioner Randy Christmann Chair Julie Fedorchak Commissioner (April 19, 2023) 213719