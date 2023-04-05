STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA PUBLIC SERVICE COM

STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION Otter Tail Company Case No. PU-22-429 2023 Renewable Resource Cost Recovery Adj. Factor Rates NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY FOR HEARING On December 30, 2022, Otter Tail Power Company (Otter Tail) filed a request for approval of its Renewable Resource Cost Recovery (RRCR). The rider recovers projected costs through March 31, 2024, related to investments in the Merricourt Wind Energy Project, the acquisition of the Ashtabula III Wind Farm, and the true-up of unused Production Tax Credits associated with Ashtabula and Langdon Wind Energy Facilities. Otter Tail proposes to increase the RRCR from the current charge of 7.108 percent to up to 15.541 percent for all customers classes except SLGS which may be up to 35% effective April 1, 2023. The effect of the rate change on the bill for a residential customer using 1000 kWh per month is an increase of up to $5.77 per month. The issues to consider in this proceeding are: 1. Whether the investments and associated costs for the resources qualify for recovery, 2. Whether the incurred costs are reasonable and prudent, and 3. Whether the rate adjustments are consistent with the terms of Otter Tail’s tariff. Those interested are invited to comment on the application in writing. Persons desiring a hearing must file a written request identifying their interest in the proceeding and the reasons for requesting a hearing. Comments and requests for hearings must be received by May 1, 2023. If deemed appropriate, the Commission can determine the matter without a formal hearing. For more information contact the Public Service Commission, State Capitol, Bismarck, North Dakota 58505, 701-328-2400; or Relay North Dakota 1-800-366-6888 TTY. If you require any auxiliary aids or services, such as readers, signers, or Braille materials please notify the Commission. Issued: March 27, 2023 PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION Steve Kahl Executive Director (April 5, 2023) 209266