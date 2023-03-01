STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA PUBLIC SERVICE COM

STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION Northern States Power Company Customer Credit – DOE Settlement 2021 Rates Case No. PU-23-044 NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY FOR HEARING On February 2, 2023, Northern States Power Company (NSP) filed a petition for approval to refund to customers the 13th settlement payment (approximately $1,331,008) received January 3, 2023, arising from United States Department of Energy not accepting nuclear waste in breach of the federal Nuclear Waste Policy Act. NSP requests to either refund this payment back to customers as a separate line item on customers’ bills by August 1, 2023, or alternatively, refund the payment as a one-time credit back to customers using the Bill Credit Rider (BCR) over the period from April 1, 2023, through March 31, 2023. The separate line-item credit would require the Commission to authorize a 90-day extension of the deadline, as ordered in Case No. PU-21-89, and the one-time credit would require a 333-day extension. NSP estimates the one-time bill credit to be $5.62 per residential customer. The issues to be determined in this matter are: 1. Is the 13th settlement payment refund just and reasonable? 2. What is the appropriate settlement refund mechanism and refund period? 3. Whether a 90-day or 180-day extension of the May 3, 2023, deadline will be necessary. Comments and requests for a hearing must be received by March 29, 2023. Persons desiring a hearing must file a written request identifying their interest in the proceeding and the reasons for requesting a hearing. If deemed appropriate, the Commission can determine these matters without a hearing. For more information contact the Public Service Commission, State Capitol, Bismarck, North Dakota 58505, 701-328-2400 or Relay North Dakota 1-800-366-6888 TTY. If you require any auxiliary aids or services, such as readers, signers, or Braille materials, please notify the Commission. Issued: February 22, 2023 PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION Shari Haugen-Hoffart Commissioner Randy Christmann Chair Julie Fedorchak Commissioner (March 1, 2023) 198317