STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA PUBLIC SERVICE COM

STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION Otter Tail Power Company Case No. PU-22-429 2023 Renewable Resource Cost Recovery Adj. Factor Rates Otter Tail Power Company Case No. PU-23-27 2023 Fuel Clause Adjustment - EAR Tariff NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY FOR CONSOLIDATED HEARING On December 30, 2022, in Case No. PU-22-429, Otter Tail Power Company (Otter Tail) filed a request for approval of its Renewable Resource Cost Recovery (RRCR). The rider recovers projected costs through March 31, 2024, related to investments in the Merricourt Wind Energy Project, the Ashtabula III Wind Farm, and a true-up of unused Production Tax Credits associated with Ashtabula and Langdon Wind Energy Facilities. Otter Tail proposes to increase the RRCR from the current charge of 7.108 percent to 15.541 percent effective April 1, 2023. The effect of the rate change on the bill for a residential customer using 1000 kWh is an increase of $5.77 per month. On January 23, 2023, in Case No. PU-23-27, Otter Tail filed a proposal update to its Energy Adjustment Rider (EAR) Tariff (Section 13.01) to include Midcontinent Independent System Operator (“MISO”) Planning Resource Auction (“PRA”) capacity costs (or revenues) into the annual energy adjustment rider. Additional minor administrative updates have also been added to this filing. This proposed update is contingent upon the approval of PU-22-429. The MISO PRA revenues is estimated to have an impact of $4 million for 2023. The issues to consider in Case No. PU-22-429 are: 1. Whether the investments and associated costs for the resources qualify for recovery, 2. Whether the incurred costs are reasonable and prudent, and 3. Whether the rate adjustments are consistent with the terms of Otter Tail’s tariff. The issues to consider in Case No. PU-23-27 are: 1. Whether the proposed tariff changes are reasonable, and 2. Whether the tariff changes should be approved. Those interested are invited to comment on the application in writing. Persons desiring a hearing must file a written request identifying their interest in the proceeding and the reasons for requesting a hearing. Comments and requests for hearing must be received by March 24, 2023. If deemed appropriate, the Commission can determine the matter without a formal hearing. For more information contact the Public Service Commission, State Capitol, Bismarck, North Dakota 58505, 701-328-2400; or Relay North Dakota 1-800-366-6888 TTY. If you require any auxiliary aids or services, such as readers, signers, or Braille materials please notify the Commission. Issued: February 8, 2023 PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION Sheri Haugen-Hoffart Commissioner Randy Christmann Chair Julie Fedorchak Commissioner (Feb. 15, 2023) 193747