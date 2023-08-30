STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA IN DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF GRAND FORKS NORTHEAST CENTRAL JUDICIAL DISTRICT Probate Division In the Matter of the Estate of CHRISTOPHER SPAETH Deceased PROBATE NO. 18-2023-PR-00106 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Karen Melgaard Personal Representative of the Estate, in care of the Attorney at the address set forth below or filed with the Court. Dated this 21st day of August 2023. /s/ Karen Melgaard Karen Melgaard Personal Representative for the Estate of Christopher Spaeth ABIGAYLE M. LINDGREN (#0402304) Zimney Foster P.C. 3100 S. Columbia Rd. Ste. 200 Grand Forks, ND 58201 Telephone (701) 772-8111 Attorneys for: Personal Representative, Estate of Christopher Spaeth (Aug. 30; Sept 6 & 13, 2023) 252631