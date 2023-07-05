STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA IN DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF GRAND FORKS NORTHEAST JUDICIAL DISTRICT Philip E. Landis and Jay M. Landis, Plaintiffs, vs. Floyd Dau, d/o/d 04/13/1974, Scott Dau, Gayle O’Regan and Kristi Doll, the known heirs of Floyd Dau, and the unknown heirs, successors or assigns of any of the above, John Doe, Jane Doe, Doe Corporation or LLC, and all other persons or entities, unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint herein, Defendants. SUMMONS Case No. 18-2023-CV [1] THE STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA TO THE ABOVE- NAMED DEFENDANTS: [2] YOU, AND EACH OF YOU, ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint to Quiet Title of the Plaintiffs in the above-entitled action, which is filed with the above-named Court, by serving upon the undersigned an Answer or other proper response within twenty-one (21) days after the Service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the date of such service. If you fail to do so, Judgment by default will be taken against you for the full relief demanded in the Complaint to Quiet Title. [ 3] This action involves real property situated in the County of Grand Forks, State of North Dakota, described as follows: Lots 1 thru 5, inclusive, Block 2, in Burgetts Addition to Orr, according to the plat thereof on file in the Office of the Register of Deeds in and for said County of Grand Forks, State of North Dakota. and Also, Lots 14 thru 17, inclusive, Block 12, of the Village of Orr, according to the recorded plat thereof on file and of record in the Office of the Register of Deeds in and for the County of Grand Forks, State of North Dakota. and Lots One (1) to Eight (8), both inclusive, Block Twenty-three (23); Lots Eighteen (18) to Twenty-four (24), both inclusive, Block Twelve (12); Lots Thirteen (13) and Eighteen (18), Block Twelve (12) all of the above in the Townsite of Orr. and Lots 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, Block 1, Hammonds Addition to Orr, North Dakota, according to the recorded plat thereof on file and of record in the Office of the Register of Deeds in and for said County of Grand Forks, State of North Dakota. and Part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (SE¼SW¼) in Section Two (2), Township One Hundred Fifty-three (153), Range Fifty-five (55), more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point 981.5 feet due west of the quarter stake at the SE¼SW¼, Section 2, Township 153, Range 55 West, Township of Agnes; thence running due West along the quarter line for 180.45 feet; thence due North for 241.4 feet; thence due East for 189.45 feet; thence due South for 241 feet to the point of beginning, describing 1 acre more or less, as described in Document No. 506464, Grand Forks County Records. (hereinafter known as the “Premises”). [4] The object of this action is to obtain a judgment that Plaintiffs are the owners in fee of the above-described real property. Dated: April 5, 2023 By: /s/ Daniel J. Frisk Daniel J. Frisk (ND ID#05109) SCHWAB THOMPSON & FRISK 820 34th Avenue East, Ste. 200 West Fargo, ND 58078 (701) 365-8088 dan@stflawfirm.com Attorney for Plaintiffs (July 5, 12, 19, 2023) 238875