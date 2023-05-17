STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA IN DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF GRAND FORKS NORTHEAST JUDICIAL DISTRICT IN RE: The Matter of Matthew McKnight Schultz Petitioner, CIVIL NO. NOTICE OF NAME CHANGE TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES: [¶1] PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Matthew McKnight Schultz, will petition the above named Court for an Order changing his name from Matthew McKnight Schultz to Matthew Aaron McKnight. Dated this 9th day of May, 2023. /s/ Andrew Younker Andrew Younker (ND #09493), of SW&L ATTORNEYS 4627 44th Avenue South, Ste. 108 Fargo, North Dakota 58104 Phone: (701) 297-2890 Fax: (701) 297-2896 Email: andrew.younker@swlattorneys.com ATTORNEYS FOR PETITIONER (May 17, 2023) 223907