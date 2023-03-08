STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA IN DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF GRAND FORKS NORTHEAST CENTRAL DISTRICT U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee of the Truman 2021 SC9 Title Trust, Plaintiff, vs. Jennifer Mickelson as the Personal Representative of the Estate of Troy Mickelson and Occupants of 2253 Springbrook Court, Grand Forks, ND 58201, Defendants. Case No. 18-2022-CV-01718 NOTICE OF EXECUTION SALE [1] NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a Special Execution issued to me by the Clerk of the District Court in and for the County of Grand Forks, North Dakota, Northeast Central, I will sell the real property described in the Judgment entered and docketed in the Office of the Clerk of said Court on February 3, 2023, and hereafter described to the highest bidder for cash at public auction at the Grand Forks County Courthouse located in Grand Forks, North Dakota, on April 4, 2023, at the hour of 10:00 AM of that day to satisfy the amount due and owing the Plaintiff from the Defendant(s) in the sum of $107,456.67, plus accrued costs and interest to the date of sale, or so much thereof as the proceeds of said sale applicable thereto will satisfy. [2] The premises to be sold as aforesaid are situated in the County of Grand Forks, State of North Dakota, and are more particularly described as follows: LOT “U”, REPLAT OF LOT 23, BLOCK 3, BLAIR-SATROM-BAUKOL ADDITION TO THE CITY OF GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER WITHIN AND FOR GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D., AND RECORDED AS DOCUMENT NO. 619865. Street Address: 2253 Springbrook Court, Grand Forks, ND 58201 IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and seal the ____ day of _____, 2023. Andrew Schneider Sheriff of Grand Forks County, North Dakota By: Deputy Sheriff APPROVED AS TO FORM AND CONTENT THE SAYER LAW GROUP, P.C. Janelle G. Ewing 925 E. 4th St. Waterloo, IA 50703 (319) 234-2530 Attorney ID No.: 08611 generalupdates@sayerlaw.com Attorneys for Plaintiff (March 8, 15, 22, 2023) 201024