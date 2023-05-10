STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA DISTRICT COURT COU

STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF GRAND FORKS NORTHEAST CENTRAL JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case No: 18-2022-CV-01934 Bremer Bank, National Association, Plaintiff, vs. Zeta Gamma of the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity Housing Corporation, Inc., and any other person in possession, Defendants. NOTICE OF EXECUTION SALE [¶1] NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a judgment and decree of foreclosure rendered and given in the District Court in and for the County of Grand Forks, North Dakota, Northeast Judicial District, entered and docketed in the Office of the Clerk of said Court on March 21, 2023, in an action wherein Bremer Bank, National Association was Plaintiff and Zeta Gamma of the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity Housing Corporation, Inc., and any other person in possession, were Defendants; on which day it was adjudged that there was due and owing the Plaintiff from the Defendants, together with costs and disbursements of said action, the sum of $289,867.90, and by virtue of a Writ of Special Execution issued to me by the Clerk of said Court, I will sell the real property described in said judgment and hereafter described to the highest bidder for cash at public auction at the front door of the Courthouse in the City of Grand Forks, County of Grand Forks, North Dakota, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the hour of 10:00 a.m. of that day to satisfy the amount due with accrued costs and interest at the date of sale, or so much thereof as the proceeds of said sale applicable thereto will satisfy. [¶2] The premises to be sold as aforesaid are situated in the County of Grand Forks, State of North Dakota, and are more particularly described as follows: All that Part of Block Eleven (11), University Place, described as Commencing at a point on the east line of said Block 11, 75 feet south of the Northeast corner thereof; thence west a distance of 135 feet along a line 75 feet south of the north line of said Block 11; thence south a distance of 77 feet; thence east a distance of 135 feet to the east line of said block; thence north 77 feet to the point of beginning; according to the plat thereof on file in the Office of the Register of Deeds within and for Grand Forks County, N.D., and recorded in Book “46” of Deeds, page 577. (Street Address: 407 Cambridge Street, Grand Forks, ND 58201) Dated at Grand Forks, North Dakota, this 4th day of May, 2023. Andrew Schneider Sheriff of Grand Forks County, North Dakota By /s/ Chris Hutton Sheriff/Deputy Sheriff Sarah A. Aaberg (08393) 720 Main Avenue Fargo, ND 58103 701.235.8000 sarah@okeeffeattorneys.com Attorney for Plaintiff (May 10, 17 & 24, 2023) 222153