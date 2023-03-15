STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA COUNTY OF STARK IN DISTRICT COURT SOUTHWEST JUDICIAL DISTRICT State of North Dakota, by and through the Office of State Tax Commissioner, Plaintiff, vs. Remigio Lopez, personally as Responsible Member, Las Margaritas LLC, Defendant. Civil No. 45-2023-CV-00160 SUMMONS THE STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the Complaint in this action, which is herewith served upon you and has been filed with the Clerk of the District Court in the county in which this action is commenced, by serving upon the undersigned with an Answer or other proper response within twenty-one (21) days after the service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of service. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. Dated this 9th day of March, 2023, at Bismarck, North Dakota. /s/ Charles Dendy Charles Dendy (State Bar Board Id. 05877) Special Assistant Attorney General Office of State Tax Commissioner 600 East Boulevard Avenue Bismarck, North Dakota 58505-0599 (701)328-2776 Fax (701) 328-3700 Email cdendy@nd.gov Attorney for Plaintiff (March 15, 22 & 29, 2023) 202780