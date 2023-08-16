STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA COUNTY OF GRAND FO

STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA COUNTY OF GRAND FORKS IN DISTRlCT COURT NORTHEAST CENTRAL JUDICIAL DISTRlCT Case No. 18-2023-CV-00091 Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc. Trust 2006-NC2, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-NC2, Plaintiff, vs. Clair Cordts, City of Grand Forks, North Dakota, a Municipal Corporation, AR Audit Services, Inc., Collection Center, Inc., and Occupants at 1019 N 4th St., Grand Forks, ND 58203, Defendants. AMENDED SUMMONS THE STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS: 1. You are hereby summoned to appear and defend against the Complaint in this action, which has been filed with the Clerk of court and is herewith served upon you, by serving upon the undersigned a copy of an Answer or other property response within twenty-one (21) days after service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of service. If you fail to do so, Judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The original Complaint is filed with the Clerk of the District Court in the County in which this action is commenced. 2. This action relates to the foreclosure of a mortgage upon the following tract or parcel of land lying in Grand Forks County, North Dakota: THE LAND REFERRED TO IS SITUATED IN THE STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA, COUNTY OF GRAND FORKS, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LOT 7 AND THE SOUTHEASTERLY 12 1/2 FEET OF LOT 6, IN BLOCK 45, MCCORMACK’S SECOND ADDITION TO GRAND FORKS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER WITHIN AND FOR GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D., AND RECORDED IN BOOK “F” OF DEEDS, PAGE 290. 3. The Plaintiff is not seeking a personal judgment against the above named Defendants. Dated June 29, 2023 /s/ Janelle G. Ewing The Sawyer Law Group, P.C. Attorneys for Plaintiff 925 E. 4th St. Waterloo, IA 50703 (319) 234-2530 Attomey ID No.: 08611 generalupdates@sayerlaw.com THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT THE REFERENCED DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR (Aug. 16, 23 & 30, 2023) 249859