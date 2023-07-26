STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA COUNTY OF GRAND FO

STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA COUNTY OF GRAND FORKS IN DISTRICT COURT NORTHEAST CENTRAL JUDICIAL DISTRICT Civil No.18-2023-CV-01634 SUMMONS Dakota Commercial & Development Co., Plaintiff, v. Krista L. Weber & Timothy W. Weber, Defendants. THE STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the Complaint in this action, which is herewith served upon you by serving upon the undersigned an Answer or other proper response within twenty (20) days after the service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of service. If you fail to do so ,judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. Dated: May 1, 2023. /s/ Laura C. Ringsak Laura C. Ringsak, #08146 Attorney for Plaintiff 103 S 3rd Street Ste. 6 Bismarck, ND 58501 (701) 255-1344 Lringsak@midconetwork.com (July 26; Aug. 2 & 9, 2023) 243586