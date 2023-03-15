STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA COUNTY OF GRAND FO

STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA COUNTY OF GRAND FORKS IN DISTRICT COURT IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE OF Jacy Leigh Knock NOTICE OF PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Petition in the above-entitled matter will be filed with the Clerk of District Court for Grand Forks County, North Dakota, requesting an Order changing the name of Jacy Leigh Knock to Parker Leigh. Pursuant to, thirty days previous notice of the intended application must be given in the official newspaper printed in this county. You are hereby notified that thirty days after publication, petitioner intends to file a petition requesting entry of the Court’s Order changing the name of Jacy Leigh Knock to Parker Leigh. Any objection to granting this name change must be given in writing to the address listed below within 30 days of the date of this publication. The written objection must also be filed with the Court. If no objections are given, the Court may respond to the Petition without further hearing. Dated: 2nd Day of March, 2023 (March 15, 2023) 200854