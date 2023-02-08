STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA COUNTY OF GRAND FO

STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA COUNTY OF GRAND FORKS IN DISTRICT COURT NORTHEAST CENTRAL JUDICIAL DISTRICT Gate City Bank, Plaintiff, v. Bret Holm, Defendant. Case No. 18-2023-CV-00090 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT: [¶1] You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the complaint in this action, which is on file with the Clerk of the District Court, serving upon the undersigned an answer or other proper response within twenty-one (21) days after the service of this summons upon you, exclusive of the day of service. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. Dated this 12th day of January, 2023. By: /s/ Caren W. Stanley Caren W. Stanley (#06100) cstanley@vogellaw.com VOGEL LAW FIRM 218 NP Avenue PO Box 1389 Fargo, ND 58107-1389 Telephone: 701.237.6983 Facsimile: 701.356.6395 ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFF (Jan. 25; Feb. 1 & 8, 2023) 169096