STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA COUNTY OF BURKE IN DISTRICT COURT NORTH CENTRAL JUDICIAL DISTRICT North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner, Petitioner, -vs- Pipeline Foods, LLC; and Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company; Respondents. Case No. 07-2023-CV-00019 NOTICE OF NORTH DAKOTA AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER, ACTING BY AND THROUGH THE NORTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, AS TRUSTEE AND NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS PURSUANT TO N.D.C.C. § 60-04-04 [1] NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Respondent Pipeline Foods, LLC, (“Pipeline”) and certain of its affiliates filed voluntary petitions for relief under chapter 11 the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Bankruptcy Court”), being case no. 21-11002-KBO (the “Pipeline Bankruptcy Proceeding”) and pursuant to 11 U.S.C. § 362(a) Pipeline’s filing of this bankruptcy petition operated as an automatic stay against all proceedings as to Pipeline. [2] NOTICE IS FURTHER PROVIDED that on March 17, 2023 the North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner, (herein referred to as the “Ag Commissioner”), acting by and through the North Dakota Department of Agriculture (herein referred to as the “Ag Department”) obtained an order from the Bankruptcy Court granting relief from the injunction provisions of the Pipeline bankruptcy plan solely for the purpose of instituting and prosecuting this insolvency proceeding to recover proceeds of the Pipeline’s surety bonds filed and issued to the State of North Dakota and to complete the claims administration and distribution procedures for the proceeds from the Pipeline surety bonds pursuant to N.D.C.C. Chapters 60-04 and 60-02.1. [3] NOTICE IS FURTHER PROVIDED that with its bankruptcy petition filing Pipeline became insolvent within the meaning of N.D.C.C. Chapters 60-04 and 60.02.1, and upon such insolvency the Ag Commissioner, acting by and through the Ag Department, became the trustee of the trust fund described in North Dakota Century Code §§ 60-04-03.1 and 60-02.1-30. [4] NOTICE IS FURTHER PROVIDED the Ag Commissioner commenced this action under Chapters 60-04 and 60-02.1 seeking, among other relief, the following: (a) to establish the date of the insolvency of Pipeline, being no later than the July 8, 2021 date Pipeline filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 the Bankruptcy Code, and (b) to take all action necessary to secure and obtain the proceeds from the Pipeline Surety Bonds for use to complete claims administration and the distribution thereof in accordance with the provisions of N.D.C.C. chapters 60-04 and 60-02.1. [5] NOTICE IS FURTHER PROVIDED that on May 30, 2023 the North Central Judicial District issued an Order Declaring Insolvency, Authorizing Actions to Secure Bond Proceeds and Joining the Surety as a Party, which can be located in the court records as Document Number 15, which ordered and declared: (a) Pipeline insolvent within the meaning of North Dakota Century Code chapters 60-04 and 60-02.1, with the date of insolvency to be determined in this proceeding, but shall be no later than the July 8, 2021 the date Pipeline filed a voluntary petition for relief under the Bankruptcy Code and (b) authorizing the Ag Commissioner, by and through the Ag Department, and as trustee, to take all action necessary to secure and obtain the proceeds from the Pipeline surety bonds for use to complete claims administration and the distribution thereof in accordance with the provisions of N.D.C.C. chapters 60-04 and 60-02.1. [6] NOTICE IS FURTHER PROVIDED that any outstanding receiptholders and credit-sale contract claimants shall file their claims against Pipeline with the Ag Commissioner, to the following individual who has been designated by the Ag Commissioner to receive claims filed in this action: Daniel L. Gaustad Attorney at Law 24 North 4th Street Grand Forks, ND 58203 [7] NOTICE IS FURTHER PROVIDED that any claim to be made against Pipeline in this action must be filed on or before September 1, 2023. [8] NOTICE IS FURTHER PROVIDED that any outstanding receiptholders and credit-sale contract claimants filing a claim with the Ag Commissioner in this proceeding shall include receipts, contracts or any other evidence of the claims as required by the Ag Commissioner to enable the Ag Commissioner, acting by and through the Ag Department, to determine the validity of the claim. Information and documents to be filed with a claim may include, but is not limited to, grain warehouse receipts, scale tickets, checks or other memoranda given by Pipeline for, or as evidence of, the receipt, storage or sale of grain. [9] NOTICE IS FURTHER PROVIDED that if an outstanding receiptholder or credit-sale contract claimant fails to file a claim, as described in this Notice, on or before September 1, 2023, the Ag Commissioner shall be relieved of further duty or action under North Dakota Century Code Chapters 60-04 and 60-02.1 on behalf of said receiptholder or credit-sale contract claimant and the receiptholder or credit-sale contract claimant may be barred from payment for any amount due. [10] NOTICE IS FURTHER PROVIDED that outstanding receiptholders and credit-sale contract claimants are not parties to this insolvency action unless admitted by the court upon a motion for intervention. [11] DATED this 9th day of June, 2023 /s/ Daniel L. Gaustad Daniel L. Gaustad (ND ID 05282) Joseph E. Quinn (ND ID 06538) Special Assistant Attorney Generals 24 North 4th Street Grand Forks, ND 58203 Phone: (701) 775-0521 Fax: (701) 775-0524 Attorneys for North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner (June 21 & 28, 2023) 235350