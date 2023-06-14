SPIRIT LAKE TRIBAL COURT SPIRIT LAKE JUR

SPIRIT LAKE TRIBAL COURT SPIRIT LAKE JURISDICTION FAMILY DIVISION FORT TOTTEN, NORTH DAKOTA 58335 IN THE MATTER OF Russell Paulson McKay DOB: 5/5/2009 MINOR CHILD. Louann Shaw, paternal Aunt Petitioner(s), Vs. Desiree McKay, mother Marques Littlewind, father John Doe, Respondent(s). NOTICE OF HEARING #JV-2021-0146-TPR TO: Louann Shaw P.O. Box 503 Whittier, NC 28789 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the Spirit Lake Tribal Court/ Family Division will hear the above entitled matter on the 10th of July 2023, at the hour of 1:00 p. m., at the Spirit Lake Tribal Courthouse located in Fort Totten, North Dakota, or as soon thereafter as this matter may be heard. THE PURPOSE of this hearing on this date is: termination of parental rights Based upon the petition for termination of Parental rights filed on October 1, 2021 with the Spirit Lake Tribal Court/ Family Division. Newspaper publication emailed 6/2/23 to petitioner Dated: June 2, 2023 /s Clerk of Court Spirit Lake Tribal Court Family Division Hearing via phone call 1-312-757-3117 access code 177-827-533 (June 14, 21 & 28; July 5, 2023) 231433