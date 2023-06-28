SPECIAL COMMISSION MEETING Topic: Grand Forks County Board of Equalization June 13, 2023 The board met as provided by NDCC section 57-12-01 with Commissioners Rost, Engen, Pic, Hagen and Rustad present. Amber Gudajtes, Tax Equalization Director, said the last order of business for the 2023 Grand Forks County Board of Equalization is to act on the appeal from Nicholas Dahley. Moved by Pic, seconded by Engen, to uphold Grand Forks City’s 2023 True and Full Value of $191,000 on Nicholas Dahley property, parcel number 44-1206-00265-000. Motion carried with Rost, Engen, Pic and Hagen voting aye and Rustad voting nay. Ms. Gudajtes said Elaine Legg, parcel number 44-1354-00027-000 withdrew her appeal. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Pic, to adjourn the County Board of Equalization. Motion carried unanimously. The meeting adjourned at 4:05pm. _________________________ Robert Rost, Chair Grand Forks County Commission ______________________________ Debbie Nelson, County Auditor (June 28, 2023) 236947