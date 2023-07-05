SPECIAL ASSESSMENT COMMISSION MEETING Gr

SPECIAL ASSESSMENT COMMISSION MEETING Griggs Boardroom and Teams, City Hall, 255 N 4th Street, Grand Forks, ND Tuesday, July11th, 2023 – 3:00 p.m. AGENDA Members of the Special Assessment Commission may be attending this meeting in person or electronically. Members of the public wishing to view the live meeting of the Special Assessment Commission should contact Stefanie Coleman at 701-746-2667 prior to 2:00 pm on the day of the meeting June 11th, 2023, for further information. 1. Approve Minutes a. June 8th, 2023 – Special Assessment Commission Meeting 2. Assign Benefit to the following projects: a. Project #8265.01, District #598 – Vail Circle Storm Sewer Improvements – Pump Station 186 & Forcemain, Upgrade 182 & 188 3. Other 4. Motion to Adjourn (July 5, 2023) 238896