SPECIAL ASSESSMENT COMMISSION MEETING Gr

SPECIAL ASSESSMENT COMMISSION MEETING Griggs Boardroom and Teams, City Hall, 255 N 4th Street , Grand Forks, ND Thursday, June 8th, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. AGENDA Members of the Special Assessment Commission may be attending this meeting in person or electronically. Members of the public wishing to view the live meeting of the Special Assessment Commission should contact Stefanie Coleman at 701-746-2667 prior to 8:30 am on the day of the meeting June 8th, 2023, for further information. 1. Approve Minutes a. February 8th, 2023 – Special Assessment Commission Meeting b. February 22nd, 2023- Special Assessment Commission Meeting 2. Assign Benefit to the following projects: a. Project #8706, District #597- Stormwater Pond, Pump Station and Forcemain for Korynta-Lemm 6th Resubdivision) 3. Other 4. Motion to Adjourn (June 7, 2023) 227447