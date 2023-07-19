SPECIAL ASSESSMENT COMMISSION MEETING 2n

SPECIAL ASSESSMENT COMMISSION MEETING 2nd Floor Conference Room and Teams, City Hall, 255 N 4th Street, Grand Forks, ND Thursday, July 20th , 2023 – 9:30 a.m. AGENDA Members of the Special Assessment Commission may be attending this meeting in person or electronically. Members of the public wishing to view the live meeting of the Special Assessment Commission should contact Stefanie Coleman at 701-746-2667 prior to 9:00 am on the day of the meeting July 20th, 2023, for further information. 1. Approve Minutes a. June 22nd , 2023 – Special Assessment Commission Meeting b. July 11th , 2023 – Special Assessment Commission Meeting 2. Assign Benefit to the following projects: a. Project #8703.00, District #595 – Sanitary Sewer Korynta-Lemm 6th Resubdivision b. Project #8704.00, District #357 – Watermain Korynta-Lemm 6th Resubdivision c. Project #8705.00, District #596 – Storm Sewer Korynta-Lemm 6th Resubdivision d. Project #8707.00, District #776 – Paving & Street Lights Korynta-Lemm 6th Resubdivision e. Project #4704.23, District #14 – Permanent Flood Protection f. Project #4704.92, District #14 – Permanent Flood Protection (Deferred) g. Project #4236.6, District #353.6 – Sanitary Sewer 24th Ave S h. Project #4959.5, District #400.5 – Storm Sewer S 42nd St i. Project #5048.12, District #563.10 – Paving S 42nd ST, 17th Ave S and 11th Ave S j. Project #7653.3, District 332.3 – Watermain N 39th ST & 27th Ave N 3. Other 4. Motion to Adjourn (July 19, 2023) 241854