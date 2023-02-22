SPECIAL ASSESSMENT COMMISSION MEETING 2n

SPECIAL ASSESSMENT COMMISSION MEETING 2nd Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 255 N 4th Street, Grand Forks, ND Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023– 11:00 a.m. AGENDA Members of the Special Assessment Commission may be attending this meeting in person or electronically. Members of the public wishing to view the live meeting of the Special Assessment Commission should contact Stefanie Coleman at 701-746-2667 prior to 10:00 am on the day of the meeting February 22nd, 2023, for further information. 1. Approve Minutes: a. December 21st, 2022- Special Assessment Commission Meeting 2. Assign Benefit to the following projects: a. Project #8573.00 District #771 – Reconstruct Legend Lane (28th Ave S to Legend Lane) b. Project #8640.00 District #773 – Reconstruct S 20th St (17th Ave S to 20th Ave S) 3. Other 4. Motion to Adjourn (Feb. 22, 2023) 195725