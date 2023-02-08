SPECIAL ASSESSMENT COMMISSION MEETING 2n

SPECIAL ASSESSMENT COMMISSION MEETING 2nd Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 255 N 4th Street, Grand Forks, ND Wednesday, February 8th, 2023– 3:00 p.m. AGENDA Members of the Special Assessment Commission may be attending this meeting in person or electronically. Members of the public wishing to view the live meeting of the Special Assessment Commission should contact Stefanie Coleman at 701-746-2667 prior to 10:30 am on the day of the meeting February 8th, 2023, for further information. 1. Approve Minutes a. October 12th, 2022- Special Assessment Commission Meeting b. December 21st, 2022- Special Assessment Commission Meeting 2. Assign Benefit to the following projects: a. Project #8568.00 District #768 – Reconstruct S 14th St. (10th-14th Ave S) b. Project #8639.00 District #772 – Reconstruct 2nd Ave N (Washington-N 18th St) c. Project #8572.00 District #770 – Paving 11th Ave S (58th St-800’ E) 3. Other 4. Motion to Adjourn (Feb. 8, 2023) 190643