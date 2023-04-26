Section 324 Notice In compliance with fe

Section 324 Notice In compliance with federal law, the Grand Forks County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) gives notice that the County Emergency Operations Plan, which includes the Emergency and Hazardous Chemical Inventory (Tier II) Reports and Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS’s), have been received and reviewed by the Grand Forks County LEPC. The LEPC has also reviewed the Hazardous Materials Response Plan to prepare for, respond to and recover from hazardous materials incidents. Appropriate portions of these documents are available for public inspection in accordance with state law along with the hazardous materials response plan for Grand Forks County at the Emergency Management Office 122 5 Street South, Office 21 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. (April 26, 2023) 215266