SECTION 00020 INVITATION TO BID PROJECT. Wheat Midds Phase 2 North Dakota Mill and Elevator Association Grand Forks, North Dakota BIDS CLOSE. Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM Local Time. Bids will be opened at that time. DATE OF ISSUE. May, 2023 OUTLINE OF PROJECT. The Project consists of: Providing and installing new wheat midds and screenings handling building, surge bins, conveying equipment, blow lines and supporting structures. Work includes demolition, cast in place concrete, structural steel, miscellaneous metals, modified bitumen built up roofing and insulation, metal trim and flashing, doors and hardware, sealant, conveyors, bucket elevator, surge bins, and blow lines. TYPE OF BIDS. Single prime bids will be received for all portions of the work. THE OWNER. North Dakota Mill and Elevator Association 1823 Mill Road Grand Forks, ND 58203 BID PLACE. The North Dakota Mill and Elevator conference room, at the address above. Bids received after 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 15, 2023 will not be accepted. All interested parties are invited to attend. Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM. It is the bidder’s responsibility to see that mailed or delivered bids are in the hands of the Owner at the time of the bid opening. OBTAINING DOCUMENTS. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Owner’s office at the address shown above or at the office of the Engineer, Heyer Engineering, 4180 24th Avenue S., Fargo, ND 58104. Bidding documents may be obtained by prime bidders and major sub-bidders from the Engineer upon request. Partial or complete sets of prints and specifications may be obtained from the Engineer by other than the above. The sets or partial sets will be distributed upon receipt of payment for the information and charged at the current reproduction rates. None of the payment will be refunded. Completeness and adequacy of the list of documents requested shall be the responsibility of the person making the request. LICENSE AND BID SECURITY. Each bid must be accompanied by a separate envelope containing the contractor’s license and bid security. The bid security must be in a sum equal to five percent of the full amount of the bid including all add alternates, and must be in the form of a bidder’s bond. A bidder’s bond must be executed by the bidder as principal and by a surety, conditioned that if the principal’s bid is accepted and the contract awarded to the principal, the principal, within ten days after notice of the award, shall execute a contract in accordance with the terms of the bid and the bid bond and any condition of the governing body. A countersignature of a bid bond is not required under this section. If a successful bidder does not execute a contract within the ten days allowed, the bidder’s bond must be forfeited to the governing body and the project awarded to the next lowest responsible bidder. NORTH DAKOTA LAW. The Bidder must have a North Dakota contractor’s license and must be licensed for the full amount of the Bid as required by NDCC §§ 43-07-05 and 43-07-12; and no bid will be read or considered which does not fully comply with the above provisions as to bond and licenses. Any bid submitted deficient in these respects will be re-sealed and returned to the bidder immediately. MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING. There will be a mandatory meeting of prospective bidders at 02:00 PM on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the ND Mill and Elevator conference room at 1823 Mill Road, Grand Forks, ND. All those interested in submitting a bid must attend this pre-bid meeting. THE OWNER reserves the right to waive irregularities in any bid, to reject any or all bids and to hold all bids for a period of 30 days after the date fixed for the opening thereof. By order of: Steve Bratvold, Purchasing Officer. END OF SECTION (May 17, 24 & 31, 2023) 224091