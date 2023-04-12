SECTION 00 1153 – REQUEST FOR QUOTES/BID

SECTION 00 1153 – REQUEST FOR QUOTES/BIDS PROJECT. Wheat Midds Storage and Handling Facility Electrical Equipment Procurement (Phase 1 – RFQ #2) North Dakota Mill Grand Forks, North Dakota BIDS CLOSE. Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM EAPC PROJECT #.20226500 DATE OF ISSUE. April 5, 2023 BY. EAPC Industrial Services 3100 DeMers Avenue Grand Forks, ND 58201 PHONE: (701) 775-3000 OUTLINE OF PROJECT. The project includes a new concrete slip form building, silos and equipment for the storage and processing of Wheat Midds. The following electrical equipment is being procured. 1. Wall Mounted VFD’s 2. Cabinet (Floor) Mounted or Wall Mounted VFD’s 3. Main Draw-out Circuit Breaker TYPE OF BIDS. Quotes will be received from qualified Vendors at the same time. THE OWNER. North Dakota Mill & Elevator Association 1823 Mill Road Grand Forks, ND 58201 BID PLACE. North Dakota Mill & Elevator Association 1823 Mill Road Grand Forks, ND 58201 A Microsoft Teams meeting link will be made available to any bidder interested in attending the bid opening remotely. Contact Travis Vaughn with EAPC to request the meeting link. Email: travis.vaughn@eapc.net Telephone: (701) 775-3076 Quotes received after the designated time will not be accepted. All interested parties are invited to attend. Quotes will be opened and publicly read aloud. It is the Vendor’s responsibility to see that mailed or delivered quotes are in the hands of the Owner prior to the time of the opening. OBTAINING DOCUMENTS. Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the Architect/Engineer’s office, and the Owner’s office at the address shown above and: QuestCDN (www.questcdn.com) Dodge Plan Room (www.construction.com) Builders Exchanges: Minnesota: St. Cloud; Minnesota Builders Exchange in Minneapolis North Dakota: Bismarck Builders Exchange; Bismarck-Mandan; Dickinson; FM Builders Exchange; Grand Forks; Minot; Williston South Dakota: Aberdeen; Construction Industry Center in Rapid City; Plains Builders in Sioux Falls; Sioux Falls Builders Exchange Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for $22.00 by inputting Quest project #8443107 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. The Purchasing Agency will place orders with purchase orders. The successful bidder must comply and be current with all applicable State and Federal laws. The State reserves the right to cancel the order if the successful bidder fails to perform according to the terms, conditions, and specifications of this bid. QUOTE SUBMISSION: Quotes/Bids shall be submitted to the person and place, and by the time indicated in 00 1153 – Request for Quotes. Quotes shall be packaged in accordance with 00 1000 - Instructions to Bidders. THE OWNER reserves the right to waive irregularities, to reject Quotes and to hold all Quotes for a period of 30 days after the date fixed for the opening thereof. By order of: Cathy Dub, CFO END OF SECTION 00 1153 (April 5, 12 & 19, 2023) 210048