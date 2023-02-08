SECTION 00 1113 - ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS GRAND FORKS PUBLIC LIBRARY INTERACTIVE CHILDREN’S DEPARTMENT FURNITURE PACKAGE GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA Owner: Grand Forks Public Library Sealed proposals for the Interactive Children’s Department – Furniture Package will be received by JLG Architects, Attn: Jessi Larson, 323 Demers Avenue, 2nd Floor, Grand Forks, ND 58201, until 2:00 pm local time on February 13, 2023, when bids will be opened and read aloud. Digital copies of the Bid Documents are available at no charge to Prime bidders by contacting Jessi Larson at jlarson@jlgarchitects.com. No bidder may withdraw their bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Bids shall be in accordance with and submitted on the Bid form supplied within the Bid Documents. Failure to do so may result in rejection of the Bid. The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any formalities therein and rebid the project until a satisfactory bid is received. (Jan. 25; Feb. 1 & 8, 2023) 169460