SECTION 00 11 13 – ADVERTISEMENT FOR CON

SECTION 00 11 13 – ADVERTISEMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS OWNER: Agassiz Water Users District (AWUD) ADDRESS: 217 Main Ave, Gilby, ND 58235 Separate sealed Bids for construction of the AWUD – User & Transmission Expansion Phase 2 Project; will be received at the office of AE2S, 4050 Garden View Drive, Ste. 200, Grand Forks, ND, 58201, until 11:00 a.m., local time, on the 1st day of June, 2023 where and at which time shortly thereafter they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids can be mailed to: AE2S Attn: Chris Clauson, PE 4050 Garden View Drive, Ste. 200 Grand Forks, ND 58201 The Work is comprised of two (2) Contracts, each with two (2) Base Bids and three (3) Bid Alternates. Only one contract will be awarded. Contracts No. 1 or No. 2 will award the Base Bids with or without any combination of the alternates; Alternates with an ‘A’ or a ‘B’ option will only award the ‘A’ or the ‘B’ option if the corresponding alternate is accepted for award. The Work is generally described as follows: Contract No. 1: POLY Pipeline Construction: 1. Base Bid 1– Manvel Transmission Expansion: Construction of rural water pipelines consisting of furnishing and installing the following approximate quantities: 3,300 feet of 2-inch DR 11 IPS POLY pipeline, 100 feet of 3-inch through 4-inch DR 11 IPS POLY pipeline, 100 feet of 6-inch DR 13.5 IPS POLY pipeline, 14,500 feet of 8-inch DR 17 IPS POLY pipeline, 1,175 feet of 2-inch DR 11 IPS POLY directional bores, 1,525 feet of 8-inch DR 13.5 IPS POLY directional bores, two (2) 8-inch poly 90-degree bends, five (5) tie-ins to existing system, four (4) gate valves ranging in size from 4-inch to 8-inch, seven (7) replacements of existing 1-inch residential curb stop valves, and all associated fittings and appurtenances, restoration, flushing and testing, signage, seeding, and gravel. 2. Base Bid 2 – User Expansion: Construction of rural water pipelines consisting of furnishing and installing the following approximate quantities: 11,500 feet of 2-inch DR 11 IPS POLY pipeline, 950 feet of 2-inch DR 11 IPS POLY directional bores, three (3) tie-ins to existing system, three (3) 1-inch residential curb stop valves, one (1) residential meter assembly, two (2) frost-proof meter pits, and all associated fittings and appurtenances, restoration, flushing and testing, signage, seeding, and gravel. 3. Alternate No. 1A – Reservoir 8 to 69th St. S (8-inch): Construction of rural water pipelines consisting of furnishing and installing the following approximate quantities: 6,900 feet of 1.5-inch through 2-inch DR 11 IPS POLY pipeline, 100 feet of 4-inch DR 11 IPS POLY pipeline, 200 feet of 6-inch DR 13.5 IPS POLY pipeline, 38,000 feet of 8-inch DR 17 IPS POLY pipeline, 2,300 feet of 2-inch DR 11 IPS POLY directional bores, 100 feet of 4-inch DR 11 IPS POLY directional bores, 200 feet of 6-inch DR 13.5 IPS POLY directional bores, 4,500 feet of 8-inch DR 13.5 IPS POLY directional bores, eleven (11) 8-inch 90° POLY bends, eighteen (18) tie-ins to existing system, eighteen (18) gate valves ranging in size from 2-inch through 8-inch, three (3) 1-inch flush/blowoff valves, ten (10) replacements of existing 1-inch curb stop valves, one (1) 8-inch ARV manhole, and all associated fittings and appurtenances, restoration, flushing and testing, signage, seeding, and gravel. 4. Alternate No. 1B – Reservoir 8 to 69th St. S (12-inch): Construction of rural water pipelines consisting of furnishing and installing the following approximate quantities: 6,900 feet of 1.5-inch through 2-inch DR 11 IPS POLY pipeline, 100 feet of 4-inch DR 11 IPS POLY pipeline, 200 feet of 6-inch DR 13.5 IPS POLY pipeline, 38,000 feet of 12-inch DR 17 IPS POLY pipeline, 2,300 feet of 2-inch DR 11 IPS POLY directional bores, 100 feet of 4-inch DR 11 IPS POLY directional bores, 200 feet of 6-inch DR 13.5 IPS POLY directional bores, 4,500 feet of 12-inch DR 13.5 IPS POLY directional bores, eleven (11) 12-inch 90° POLY bends, eighteen (18) tie-ins to existing system, eighteen (18) gate valves ranging in size from 2-inch through 12-inch, three (3) 2-inch flush/blowoff valves, ten (10) replacements of existing 1-inch curb stop valves, one (1) 12-inch ARV manhole, and all associated fittings and appurtenances, restoration, flushing and testing, signage, seeding, and gravel. 5. Alternate No. 2A – 69th St. S to North Grand Forks (8-inch): Construction of rural water pipelines consisting of furnishing and installing the following approximate quantities: 20,300 feet of 8-inch DR 17 IPS POLY pipeline, 575 feet of 8-inch DR 13.5 IPS POLY directional bores, one (1) cased Railroad directional bore, one (1) cased I-29 directional bore, two (2) 8-inch 90° POLY bends, one (1) tie-in to existing system, one (1) 8-inch gate valve, one (1) 1-inch flush/blowoff valve, and all associated fittings and appurtenances, restoration, flushing and testing, signage, seeding, and gravel. 6. Alternate No. 2B – 69th St. S to North Grand Forks (12-inch): Construction of rural water pipelines consisting of furnishing and installing the following approximate quantities: 20,300 feet of 12-inch DR 17 IPS POLY pipeline, 575 feet of 12-inch DR 13.5 IPS POLY directional bores, one (1) cased Railroad directional bore, one (1) cased I-29 directional bore, two (2) 12-inch 90° POLY bends, one (1) tie-in to existing system, one (1) 12-inch gate valve, one (1) 2-inch flush/blowoff valve, and all associated fittings and appurtenances, restoration, flushing and testing, signage, seeding, and gravel. 7. Alternate No. 3 – Reservoir 1 – Reservoir 2 Transmission Expansion: Construction of rural water pipelines consisting of furnishing and installing the following approximate quantities: 1,200 feet of 1.5-inch through 2-inch DR 11 IPS POLY pipeline, 200 feet of 3-inch through 4-inch DR 11 IPS POLY pipeline, 700 feet of 6-inch DR 13.5 IPS POLY pipeline, 45,000 feet of 8-inch DR 17 IPS POLY pipeline, 300 feet of 2-inch DR 11 IPS POLY directional bores, 7,000 feet of 8-inch DR 13.5 IPS POLY directional bores, five (5) 8-inch 90° POLY bends, twenty-eight (28) tie-ins to existing system, nineteen (19) gate valves ranging in size from 2-inch through 8-inch, four (4) replacements of existing 1-inch curb stop valves, two (2) 1-inch flush/blowoff valves, one (1) 8-inch PRV manhole, and all associated fittings and appurtenances, restoration, flushing and testing, signage, seeding, and gravel. Contract No. 2: PVC Pipeline Construction: 1. Base Bid 1– Manvel Transmission Expansion: Construction of rural water pipelines consisting of furnishing and installing the following approximate quantities: 3,300 feet of 2-inch DR 11 IPS POLY pipeline, 100 feet of 3-inch through 4-inch DR 11 IPS POLY pipeline, 100 feet of 6-inch DR 13.5 IPS POLY pipeline, 14,500 feet of 8-inch PVC SDR 26 CL 160 IPS pipeline, 1,175 feet of 2-inch DR 11 IPS POLY directional bores, 1,525 feet of 8-inch DR 13.5 IPS POLY directional bores, two (2) 8-inch poly 90-degree bends, five (5) tie-ins to existing system, four (4) gate valves ranging in size from 4-inch to 8-inch, seven (7) replacements of existing 1-inch residential curb stop valves, and all associated fittings and appurtenances, restoration, flushing and testing, signage, seeding, and gravel. 2. Base Bid 2 – User Expansion: Construction of rural water pipelines consisting of furnishing and installing the following approximate quantities: 11,500 feet of 2-inch DR 11 IPS POLY pipeline, 950 feet of 2-inch DR 11 IPS POLY directional bores, three (3) tie-ins to existing system, three (3) 1-inch residential curb stop valves, one (1) residential meter assembly, two (2) frost-proof meter pits, and all associated fittings and appurtenances, restoration, flushing and testing, signage, seeding, and gravel. 3. Alternate No. 1A – Reservoir 8 to 69th St. S (8-inch): Construction of rural water pipelines consisting of furnishing and installing the following approximate quantities: 6,900 feet of 1.5-inch through 2-inch DR 11 IPS POLY pipeline, 100 feet of 4-inch DR 11 IPS POLY pipeline, 200 feet of 6-inch DR 13.5 IPS POLY pipeline, 38,000 feet of 8-inch PVC SDR 26 CL 160 IPS pipeline, 2,300 feet of 2-inch DR 11 IPS POLY directional bores, 100 feet of 4-inch DR 11 IPS POLY directional bores, 200 feet of 6-inch DR 13.5 IPS POLY directional bores, 4,500 feet of 8-inch DR 13.5 IPS POLY directional bores, eleven (11) 8-inch 90° POLY bends, eighteen (18) tie-ins to existing system, eighteen (18) gate valves ranging in size from 2-inch through 8-inch, three (3) 1-inch flush/blowoff valves, ten (10) replacements of existing 1-inch curb stop valves, one (1) 8-inch ARV manhole, and all associated fittings and appurtenances, restoration, flushing and testing, signage, seeding, and gravel. 4. Alternate No. 1B – Reservoir 8 to 69th St. S (12-inch): Construction of rural water pipelines consisting of furnishing and installing the following approximate quantities: 6,900 feet of 1.5-inch through 2-inch DR 11 IPS POLY pipeline, 100 feet of 4-inch DR 11 IPS POLY pipeline, 200 feet of 6-inch DR 13.5 IPS POLY pipeline, 38,000 feet of 12-inch PVC SDR 26 CL 160 IPS pipeline, 2,300 feet of 2-inch DR 11 IPS POLY directional bores, 100 feet of 4-inch DR 11 IPS POLY directional bores, 200 feet of 6-inch DR 13.5 IPS POLY directional bores, 4,500 feet of 12-inch DR 13.5 IPS POLY directional bores, eleven (11) 12-inch 90° POLY bends, eighteen (18) tie-ins to existing system, eighteen (18) gate valves ranging in size from 2-inch through 12-inch, three (3) 2-inch flush/blowoff valves, ten (10) replacements of existing 1-inch curb stop valves, one (1) 12-inch ARV manhole, and all associated fittings and appurtenances, restoration, flushing and testing, signage, seeding, and gravel. 5. Alternate No. 2A – 69th St. S to North Grand Forks (8-inch): Construction of rural water pipelines consisting of furnishing and installing the following approximate quantities: 20,300 feet of 8-inch PVC SDR 26 CL 160 IPS pipeline, 575 feet of 8-inch DR 13.5 IPS POLY directional bores, one (1) cased Railroad directional bore, one (1) cased I-29 directional bore, two (2) 8-inch 90° POLY bends, one (1) tie-in to existing system, one (1) 8-inch gate valve, one (1) 1-inch flush/blowoff valve, and all associated fittings and appurtenances, restoration, flushing and testing, signage, seeding, and gravel. 6. Alternate No. 2B – 69th St. S to North Grand Forks (12-inch): Construction of rural water pipelines consisting of furnishing and installing the following approximate quantities: 20,300 feet of 12-inch PVC SDR 26 CL 160 IPS pipeline, 575 feet of 12-inch DR 13.5 IPS POLY directional bores, one (1) cased Railroad directional bore, one (1) cased I-29 directional bore, two (2) 12-inch 90° POLY bends, one (1) tie-in to existing system, one (1) 12-inch gate valve, one (1) 2-inch flush/blowoff valve, and all associated fittings and appurtenances, restoration, flushing and testing, signage, seeding, and gravel. 7. Alternate No. 3 – Reservoir 1 – Reservoir 2 Transmission Expansion: Construction of rural water pipelines consisting of furnishing and installing the following approximate quantities: 1,200 feet of 1.5-inch through 2-inch DR 11 IPS POLY pipeline, 200 feet of 3-inch through 4-inch DR 11 IPS POLY pipeline, 700 feet of 6-inch DR 13.5 IPS POLY pipeline, 45,000 feet of 8-inch PVC SDR 26 CL 160 IPS pipeline, 300 feet of 2-inch DR 11 IPS POLY directional bores, 7,000 feet of 8-inch DR 13.5 IPS POLY directional bores, five (5) 8-inch 90° POLY bends, twenty-eight (28) tie-ins to existing system, nineteen (19) gate valves ranging in size from 2-inch through 8-inch, four (4) replacements of existing 1-inch curb stop valves, two (2) 1-inch flush/blowoff valves, one (1) 8-inch PRV manhole, and all associated fittings and appurtenances, restoration, flushing and testing, signage, seeding, and gravel. All bids shall be contained in a sealed envelope plainly marked showing that such envelope contains a Bid for the Project. Also refer to Section 00 21 13 for preparation of bid information. All Bids shall be prepared according to the Instructions to Bidders contained within the Project Manual. Each Bid shall be accompanied by a separate envelope containing a Bid Security in the form of a Bidder’s Bond executed by the Bidder as principal and by a surety company authorized to do business in the State of North Dakota, payable to the Agassiz Water Users District, in a sum equal to five percent (5%) of the full amount of the Bid. The surety must be listed as a certified surety in the U.S Department of the Treasury’s Circular 570A. A certified check in lieu of a surety company in the amount of 5% of the total project cost will not be accepted. This is to serve as a guarantee that the successful Bidder will enter into a Contract within ten (10) days of Notice of Award, in accordance with the terms of the principal’s Bid and Contractor’s Bond as required by law and regulations and determinations of Agassiz Water Users District for the performances of such Work. Only Bids that are accompanied by such a Bond will be considered. All Work shall be performed in accordance with the Bidding Documents on file in the Office of Agassiz Water Users District, Gilby, ND where they may be seen and examined. Bidders must be licensed for the full amount of the Bid as required by North Dakota Century Code 43-07-05. Each Bid shall contain a copy of the Contractor’s license or certificate of renewal thereof issued by the Secretary of State. All Bids must be submitted on the Bid Form furnished by the Engineer. No Bid will be read or considered that does not fully comply with the above provisions and other provisions contained within the Bidding Documents, and any deficient Bid submitted will be returned to the Bidder unopened. Each Bidder must possess a valid North Dakota contractor’s license for the full amount of their bid, as required by N.D.C.C. § 43-07-07. Each bid must be accompanied by a copy of the Bidder’s Contractor’s License or Certificate of Renewal, issued by the North Dakota Secretary of State, and each license must be valid and dated at least 10 days prior to the date set for bid opening, as required under N.D.C.C. § 43-07-12. The District will not read or consider any bid that does not include a proper Bidder’s bond and contractor’s license or renewal, as described above, and does not otherwise fully comply with the requirements of N.D.C.C. § 48-01.2-05. Bidders on this Work will be required to comply with the Presidential Executive Order No. 11246, as amended. The requirements for Bidders and Contractors under this order include EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY AND AFFIRMATIVE ACTION REQUIREMENTS, DAVIS-BACON WAGE RATE REQUIREMENTS, and AMERICAN IRON AND STEEL REQUIREMENTS as explained in the Specifications. Bidders on this work will be required to comply with Title 40 CFR Part 33 – Participate by Disadvantaged Business Enterprises in the United States Environmental Protection Agency Programs. The requirements for bidders and contractors under this regulation concern utilization of Minority Business Enterprises (MBE), Women’s Business Enterprises (WBE), and Small Business Enterprises (SBE) and are explained in the specifications. The goal for MBE is 2% of the total dollar value of the project. The goal for WBE is 3% of the total dollar value of the project. Bidders shall demonstrate a good faith effort to solicit for MBE and WBE subcontractors. The completed MBE/WBE Solicitation Information sheet must be provided in the outer bid security envelope. Failure to include this information will result in the bid not being opened. MBE/WBE Subcontractor Solicitation Information shall be enclosed in the required Bid Bond envelope. Failure to include the form in the Bid Bond Envelope will result in the Bid not being opened. Contracts shall be awarded on the basis of the low Bid submitted by a responsible and responsive Bidder deemed most favorable to the Owner’s interest. All Bids shall be contained in a sealed envelope plainly marked showing that such envelope contains a Bid for the Project. In addition, the Bidder shall place upon the exterior of such envelope the following information: 1. Project Name and Work covered by the Bidder (General). 2. The name of the Bidder. 3. Separate envelope containing Bid Bond, the Non-collusion Affidavit, a copy of Contractor’s License or Renewal Certificate, MBE/WBE Solicitation Information, SRF Certification Regarding Debarment, Suspension, and Other Responsible Matters. 4. Acknowledgement of all Addenda. Bids shall be mailed to AE2S, 4050 Garden View Drive, Ste. 200, Grand Forks, ND 58201. Complete digital project Bidding Documents are available at www.AE2S.com or www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for Fifty Dollars ($50.00) by inputting Quest project #8399853 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. Copies of the Bidding Documents may also be seen and examined at the office of the Engineer, Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC, 4050 Garden View Drive Suite 200, Grand Forks, ND 58201. The Bidding Documents are available in the form of printed plans and specifications and/or electronic PDF’s from Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC. The costs are $100.00 for electronic PDF’s and $300.00 for printed documents, for each set of Documents obtained. Payment for Bidding Documents is NON-REFUNDABLE. All Work shall be done according to the Bidding Documents. Bidding Documents may also be examined at the offices of AE2S in Bismarck, Fargo, and Williston, ND, and Maple Grove, MN; builders exchanges in Grand Forks, Bismarck, Minot, and Fargo, ND, and in Minneapolis, MN. The work for each contract must be completed no later than the following: 1. Contract No. 1 a. Base Bid 1 1) Substantial Completion - November 30, 2023 2) Final Completion – June 1, 2024 b. Base Bid 2 1) Substantial Completion – November 30, 2023 2) Final Completion – June 1, 2024 c. Alternate No. 1A/1B 1) Substantial Completion – October 31, 2024 2) Final Completion – June 1, 2025 d. Alternate No. 2A/2B 1) Substantial Completion – October 31, 2024 2) Final Completion – June 1, 2025 e. Alternate No. 3 1) Substantial Completion – October 31, 2024 2) Final Completion – June 1, 2025 2. Contract No. 2 a. Base Bid 1 1) Substantial Completion - November 30, 2023 2) Final Completion – June 1, 2024 b. Base Bid 2 1) Substantial Completion – November 30, 2023 2) Final Completion – June 1, 2024 c. Alternate No. 1A/1B 1) Substantial Completion – October 31, 2024 2) Final Completion – June 1, 2025 d. Alternate No. 2A/2B 1) Substantial Completion – October 31, 2024 2) Final Completion – June 1, 2025 e. Alternate No. 3 1) Substantial Completion – October 31, 2024 2) Final Completion – June 1, 2025 All Bids will be made on the basis of cash payment for such work. After Bid opening, the Owner will return Bid security of all except the three lowest responsible Bidders. When the Contract is awarded, the remaining unsuccessful Bidder’s Bonds will be returned. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, and further reserves the right to award the Contract in the best interests of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to hold the three (3) low Bids for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the Bid opening to complete financial arrangements. Dated this 1st day of May 2023. By: /s/ Eric Stanislowski, President Agassiz Water Users District (May 10, 17 & 24, 2023) 222157