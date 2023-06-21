SECTION 00 11 13 - ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

SECTION 00 11 13 - ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS GF Clearwell Electrical Improvements City of Grand Forks Project No. 8687 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the City of Grand Forks, North Dakota, City Auditor will receive Bids until July 13, 2023 at 2:00 PM local time, for the purpose of furnishing all materials, labor, equipment, and skill required for the construction of the GF Clearwell Electrical Improvements, and incidental items, for said City, as is more fully described and set forth in the Plans and Specifications which are now on file in the office of the City Engineering Department. For this project, bids will only be received and accepted via the online electronic bid service through QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic bid form, download the project documents and click on the online bid button at the top of the bid advertisement page. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. Contract No. 1: Electrical Construction: Work generally consists of the demolition of four variable frequency drives, installation of four new owner furnished variable frequency drives as well as associated new circuiting as defined in the Contract Documents. Each bid must have a pdf document (uploaded to Quest VirtuBid) which contains an acceptable bidder’s bond in a sum equal to five percent of the full amount of the bid, executed by the bidder as principal and by a surety, conditioned that if the principal’s bid be accepted and the contract awarded to the principal, the principal, within ten days after notice of award, will execute a contract in accordance with the term of the bid and a contractor’s bond as required by law and the regulations and determinations of the Grand Forks City Council. Each bid shall also contain a pdf document (uploaded to Quest VirtuBid) of the license or certificate of renewal thereof issued by the secretary of state which will be uploaded. Bidder must be licensed for the full amount of the bid as required by North Dakota Century Code 43-07-05. No bid will be read or considered which does not fully comply with the above provisions as to bond and license. Contracts shall be awarded on the basis of the low Bid submitted by a qualified, responsible, and responsive Bidder deemed most favorable to the City’s interest. All Work shall be performed in accordance with the Bidding Documents on file in the Office of the City Engineering Department where they may be seen and examined. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.AE2S.com or www.questcdn.com or http://www.grandforksgov.com/business/bids-rfp. You may view the digital plan documents for free by entering Quest project #8556135 on the Project Search page and selecting “View Plans”. Documents may be downloaded for $22.00, and bidders will be charged a fee of $42.00 to submit a bid electronically. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, online bidding and working with this digital project information. Copies of the Bidding Documents may also be seen and examined at the office of the Engineer, Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC, 4050 Garden View Dr., Grand Forks, ND 58201. The Bidding Documents are available in the form of printed plans and specifications and/or PDF flash drives from Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC. The costs are $40.00 for flash drives and $300.00 for printed documents, for each set of Documents obtained. Payment for Bidding Documents is NON-REFUNDABLE. Bidding Documents may also be examined at the offices of AE2S in Bismarck, Grand Forks, and Williston, ND; Maple Grove, MN, and Builders’ exchanges in Grand Forks, Bismarck, Minot, and Fargo, ND, in Rapid City, SD, and in Minneapolis, MN. The work for each contract must be completed no later than the following: Substantial Completion: April 12, 2024 Final Completion: May 3, 2024 All Bids will be made on the basis of cash payment for such work. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities, and further reserves the right to award the Contract in the best interests of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to hold the three (3) low Bids for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the Bid opening to complete financial arrangements. Dated June 21, 2023 Maureen Storstad Director of Finance & Administrative Services (SEAL) Publish in Grand Forks Herald June 21, June 28, and July 5, 2023 END OF SECTION (June 21, 28; July 5, 2023) 234769