SECTION 00 11 10 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS WAO Schools – Addition & Renovations Warren Alvarado Oslo School District #2176 Warren Alvarado Oslo School District #2176 will receive multiple prime competitive sealed bids for the WAO Schools – Addition & Renovations project until May 11th, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the District Office, 224 East Bridge Avenue, Warren, MN 56762. Bids will also be accepted at the office of Donlar Construction located at 550 Shoreview Park Road, Shoreview MN 55126 until May 11th, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Bids will be opened and read via Virtual Teams Meeting on Friday May 12th at 8:00am (Link will be issued via addendum). A pre-bid conference will be held at the site: WAO High School, 224 East Bridge Avenue, Warren, MN 56762 on Wednesday, April 26th, 2023 at 3:30 PM. Contractors are to meet at the East Door (#1) of the High School. Bidding documents, including the Proposal Form, Drawings and Specifications, will be on file at the offices of the architect: Icon Architectural Group, 4000 Garden View Drive, Suite W101, Grand Forks, ND 58201; 701-772-4266; and the construction manager: Donlar Construction Company, 550 Shoreview Park Road, Shoreview, MN 55126; 651-227-0631; at the Minnesota Builders Exchange; McGraw Hill Construction/Dodge Plan Center; Duluth Builders Exchange; Grand Forks Builders Exchange; Fargo Moorhead Builders Exchange; Quest CDN, Construct Connect and from Franz Reprographics at www.franzrepro.com. This project includes: An addition connecting the existing High School with the existing Elementary School, Renovations to the existing buildings including but not limited to HVAC, Lighting, Fire Suppression and Ceilings, and site improvements including utilities, paving and landscaping as indicated throughout the documents. Construction for this work is anticipated to occur in multiple phases from June 2023 through January 2025. See specification section 01 32 10 for additional schedule information. Bidders may obtain electronic drawings and specifications from the office of the Construction Manager, Donlar Construction Company at (651) 227-0631 or via email at estimating@donlarcorp.com. Make proposals on the bid forms supplied in the Project Manual. No oral, telegraphic or telephonic proposals or modifications will be considered. Submit with each bid, a certified check or acceptable bidder’s bond payable to Warren Alvarado Oslo School District #2176 in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Performance Bond. Bids may not be withdrawn within sixty (60) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding. Board of Education Warren Alvarado Oslo School District #2176 (April 26; May 3 & 10, 2023) 215101