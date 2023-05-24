SECTION 00 0200 – INVITATION TO BID PROJ

SECTION 00 0200 – INVITATION TO BID PROJECT. Wheat Midds Storage and Handling Phase 2 - Electrical Package North Dakota Mill Grand Forks, North Dakota BIDS CLOSE. Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 9:30 AM EAPC PROJECT #. 20226500 DATE OF ISSUE. May 24, 2023 BY. EAPC Industrial Services 3100 DeMers Avenue Grand Forks, ND 58201 PHONE: (701) 775-3000 OUTLINE OF PROJECT. The Project consists of: Providing and installing the electrical equipment, devices, conduit, and wiring in and around the new wheat midds and screenings handling building and conveying equipment from existing areas at the facility including the A-B Mill and terminal building. Work includes motors, receptacles, lighting, instrumentation, PLC’s, power distribution equipment, Fire Alarm Systems, and grounding/lightning protection. TYPE OF BIDS. Single prime bids will be received for all portions of the work. THE OWNER. North Dakota Mill & Elevator Association 1823 Mill Road Grand Forks, ND 58201 BID PLACE. The North Dakota Mill & Elevator conference room, at the address above. Bids received after 9:30 AM on Thursday, June 15, 2023 will not be accepted. All interested parties are invited to attend. Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 9:30 AM. It is the bidder’s responsibility to see that mailed or delivered bids are in the hands of the Owner at the time of the bid opening. OBTAINING DOCUMENTS. Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the Owner’s office at the address shown above or at the office of EAPC Industrial Services, 3100 DeMers Ave., Grand Forks, ND 58201 QuestCDN (www.questcdn.com) Dodge Plan Room (www.construction.com) Builders Exchanges: Minnesota: St. Cloud; Minnesota Builders Exchange in Minneapolis North Dakota: Bismarck Builders Exchange; Bismarck-Mandan; Dickinson; FM Builders Exchange; Grand Forks; Minot; Williston South Dakota: Aberdeen; Construction Industry Center in Rapid City; Plains Builders in Sioux Falls; Sioux Falls Builders Exchange If Contractor receives his bidding documents from a plans exchange, it is the Contractors responsibility to contact EAPC Architects Engineers to be added to the plan holders list. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for $22.00 by inputting Quest project #8531995 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. Bidding documents may be obtained by prime bidders and major sub-bidders from the Engineer upon request. Complete sets of prints and specifications may be obtained from the Engineer by other than the above. The sets or partial sets will be distributed upon receipt of payment for the information and charged at $175.00 per set. None of the payment will be refunded. Completeness and adequacy of the list of documents requested shall be the responsibility of the person making the request. LICENSE AND BID SECURITY. Each bid must be accompanied by a separate envelope containing the contractor’s license and bid security. The bid security must be in a sum equal to five percent of the full amount of the bid including all add alternates, and must be in the form of a bidder’s bond. A bidder’s bond must be executed by the bidder as principal and by a surety, conditioned that if the principal’s bid is accepted and the contract awarded to the principal, the principal, within ten days after notice of the award, shall execute a contract in accordance with the terms of the bid and the bid bond and any condition of the governing body. A countersignature of a bid bond is not required under this section. If a successful bidder does not execute a contract within the ten days allowed, the bidder’s bond must be forfeited to the governing body and the project awarded to the next lowest responsible bidder. NORTH DAKOTA LAW. The Bidder must have a North Dakota contractor’s license and must be licensed for the full amount of the Bid as required by NDCC §§ 43-07-05 and 43-07-12; and no bid will be read or considered which does not fully comply with the above provisions as to bond and licenses. Any bid submitted deficient in these respects will be re-sealed and returned to the bidder immediately. MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING. There will be a mandatory meeting of prospective bidders at 02:00 PM on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the ND Mill and Elevator conference room at 1823 Mill Road, Grand Forks, ND. All those interested in submitting a bid must attend this pre-bid meeting. THE OWNER reserves the right to waive irregularities in any bid, to reject any or all bids and to hold all bids for a period of 30 days after the date fixed for the opening thereof. By order of: Steve Bratvold, Purchasing Officer. END OF SECTION 00 0200 (May 24 & 31; June 7, 2023) 225757