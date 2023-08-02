Sealed bids, subject to conditions conta

Sealed bids, subject to conditions contained herein, for Construction for the Minot Center for Family Medicine - Basement Remodel & Interior Signage (FM123-2024) which will be received by the Facilities Procurement Officer, via UND’s Jaggaer portal, until 2:00 p.m. CST on August 25th, 2023, at which time the bids will be opened publicly and read aloud via Zoom. Project work consists of but is not limited to the following: This project consists of the base bid for full basement restoration due to a previous broken main supply water line and full building interior signage installation. Work is anticipated to start asap with an end date of December 1st, 2023. This date is flexible and can be negotiated depending upon current lead times of materials. Pre-Bid Meeting. A pre-bid meeting will be held for this project. A pre-bid meeting for this project will be held Wednesday August 9, 2023, at 3:00 PM AM at Minot Center of Family Medicine. (1201 11th Ave SW, Minot, ND 58701) in the front lobby. This will be the only time firms will be able to see the site for the bid. Contract Documents. The complete set of Plans, Specifications, and Contract Documents can be obtained on the UND’s Jaggaer portal. Those wishing to download the bidding documents electronically, do so at their own risk for completeness of the bidding documents. Proposal Forms. Responses may only be submitted on the UND’s Jaggaer portal, all other forms of submissions will not be accepted and returned to the bidder. Bidders shall submit their proposal upon the forms contained in the Contract Documents. The following items are required to be turned in with the bid proposal: Bid proposal form in its entirety. Bid Bond form. North Dakota Contractor’s License The bid submittal requires three clearly marked responses in Jaggaer, a Company’s Names Contractors License, Company’s Names Bid Bond, and a Company’s Name Bid Form. Each bid proposal shall be made out on the form contained in the project specifications and uploaded in the response. In the bid bond response, the bidder must include a bid bond executed by a corporation authorized to contract as a surety in the State of North Dakota in an amount not less than 5% of the bid amount. The bid security should be made payable to the University of North Dakota and must not contain any conditions either in the body or as an endorsement thereon. The bid security shall be forfeited to the University of North Dakota as liquidated damages in the event the successful bidder fails or refuses to enter into a contract within ten (10) days after the award of contract and the maintenance of said work, if required, pursuant to the provisions of this notice and other contract documents. No bidder may withdraw this bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. The Bid Bond of the three lowest Bidders for each contract will be retained until the contract has been awarded and executed, but no longer than sixty (60) days after the date of the Bid. All Bidders shall hold a valid North Dakota Contractor’s license of the proper class for the full amount of the bid as required by North Dakota Law Sections 43-07-05 and 43-07-12 and shall enclose a copy of the license or Certificate of Renewal of the license in the bid security response. A Contractor shall be the holder of a license at least ten days prior to the date set for receiving Bids to be a qualified Bidder. No bid will be read or considered which does not fully comply with the above requirements as to bond and licenses, and any deficient bid submitted must be resealed and returned to the bidder immediately. Bids shall be in accordance with and submitted on the Bid form supplied within the Bid Documents. Failure to do so may result in rejection of the Bid. The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any irregularities therein and rebid the project until a satisfactory bid is received. The decision to award is to the lowest responsible bidder who meets the requirements. The Criteria for establishing the lowest responsible bidder include, but is not limited to, bid amount and past performance of the bidder in regard to projects previously completed for the owner by the bidder. Past performance includes but is not limited to workmanship, meeting established schedules, and qualifications of the bidder’s key personnel. Post bid interviews will be conducted with the low bidder at the discretion of the owner to establish the lowest, responsible bidder. Bidders invited to interviews will be required to provide resumes of key personnel at that time and specify that the key personnel will remain on the project through completion. The successful Bidder will be required at the time the contract is executed to provide a certificate from and by the office of the State Tax Commissioner showing that all taxes due and owing to the State of North Dakota have been paid, Workers’ Compensation Insurance Certificate, Certificate of Insurance to include North Dakota Stop Gap coverage, “Builder’s Risk coverage”, Company Safety Manual, Performance and Payment Bond and Waiver of Subrogation. The work of this Project shall be phased out as defined in the Drawings and Project Manual. Occupancy and life safety systems shall be maintained during construction. (Aug. 2, 9, 16, & 23, 2023) 245724