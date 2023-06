Sealed bids, subject to conditions conta

Sealed bids, subject to conditions contained herein, for Construction for the UND Law Courtroom Remodel & Skalicky Floor Infill Project which will be received by the Facilities Procurement Officer, via UND’s Jaggaer portal, until 3:00 p.m. CST on June 13, 2023, at which time the bids will be opened publicly and read aloud via Zoom. Project work consists of but is not limited to the following: Law Building: This project consists of the base bid to upgrade finishes in the main original courtroom of the Law building on UND campus. Included in the base bid are patching of the plaster ceilings, demo of existing lighting, diffusors, return grills, providing additional power & network for all new A/V equipment that UND will provide, new motorized window treatments, painting of all walls and ceiling, among other items per the drawings and the specifications. Alternate #3 includes all items pertaining to the room & offices located across the hall to the north of the courtroom. This scope involves infilling the floor which is currently open to below (2nd floor) and all associated work with the floor infill. Work is anticipated to start asap with an end date of October 1st, 2023. This date is flexible and can be negotiated depending upon current lead times of materials. Skalicky: Project consists of infilling the floor opening between the first and second floors immediately upon entering the west entry. This is a wood deck and beam installation that will require a one steel column and footing cut through the first floor slab. New millwork to conceal the new column and new gypsum board and painting of ceiling will be required. Minor electrical work includes installation of three new light fixtures at the first floor. The second floor will contain a new cork floor at the infilled area, along with new flooring and painting as directed on the drawings. The will also be demolition of the railing at the second floor as directed by the drawings. Completion of this project is January 15, 2024. This date is flexible and can be negotiated depending upon current lead times of materials. Contract Documents. The complete set of Plans, Specifications, and Contract Documents can be obtained on the UND’s Jaggaer portal. Those wishing to download the bidding documents electronically, do so at their own risk for completeness of the bidding documents. Pre-Bid Meeting. A pre-bid meeting will be held for this project. A pre-bid meeting for this project will be held on Tuesday June 27, 2023, at 11:30 AM at University of North Dakota School of Law (215 Centennial Dr, Grand Forks, ND 58202) in the front lobby. We will be visiting Skalicky after the law building (4300 James Ray Dr, Grand Forks, ND 58202). This will be the only time firms will be able to see the site for the bid. Proposal Forms. Responses may only be submitted on the UND’s Jaggaer portal, all other forms of submissions will not be accepted and returned to the bidder. Bidders shall submit their proposal upon the forms contained in the Contract Documents. The following items are required to be turned in with the bid proposal: 1. Bid proposal form in its entirety. 2. Bid Bond form. 3. North Dakota Contractor’s License The bid submittal requires three clearly marked responses in Jaggaer, a Company’s Names Contractors License, Company’s Names Bid Bond, and a Company’s Name Bid Form. Each bid proposal shall be made out on the form contained in the project specifications and uploaded in the response. In the bid bond response, the bidder must include a bid bond executed by a corporation authorized to contract as a surety in the State of North Dakota in an amount not less than 5% of the bid amount. The bid security should be made payable to the University of North Dakota and must not contain any conditions either in the body or as an endorsement thereon. The bid security shall be forfeited to the University of North Dakota as liquidated damages in the event the successful bidder fails or refuses to enter into a contract within ten (10) days after the award of contract and the maintenance of said work, if required, pursuant to the provisions of this notice and other contract documents. No bidder may withdraw this bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. The Bid Bond of the three lowest Bidders for each contract will be retained until the contract has been awarded and executed, but no longer than sixty (60) days after the date of the Bid. All Bidders shall hold a valid North Dakota Contractor’s license of the proper class for the full amount of the bid as required by North Dakota Law Sections 43-07-05 and 43-07-12 and shall enclose a copy of the license or Certificate of Renewal of the license in the bid security response. A Contractor shall be the holder of a license at least ten days prior to the date set for receiving Bids to be a qualified Bidder. No bid will be read or considered which does not fully comply with the above requirements as to bond and licenses, and any deficient bid submitted must be resealed and returned to the bidder immediately. Bids shall be in accordance with and submitted on the Bid form supplied within the Bid Documents. Failure to do so may result in rejection of the Bid. The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any irregularities therein and rebid the project until a satisfactory bid is received. The decision to award is to the lowest responsible bidder who meet the requirements. The Criteria for establishing the lowest responsible bidder include, but is not limited to, bid amount and past performance of the bidder in regard to projects previously completed for the owner by the bidder. Past performance includes but is not limited to workmanship, meeting established schedules, and qualifications of the bidder’s key personnel. Post bid interviews will be conducted with the low bidder at the discretion of the owner to establish the lowest, responsible bidder. Bidders invited to interviews will be required to provide resumes of key personnel at that time and specify that the key personnel will remain on the project through completion. The successful Bidder will be required at the time the contract is executed to provide a certificate from and by the office of the State Tax Commissioner showing that all taxes due and owing to the State of North Dakota have been paid, Workers’ Compensation Insurance Certificate, Certificate of Insurance to include North Dakota Stop Gap coverage, “Builder’s Risk coverage”, Company Safety Manual, Performance and Payment Bond and Waiver of Subrogation. The work of this Project shall be phased out as defined in the Drawings and Project Manual. Occupancy and life safety systems shall be maintained during construction. (June 21 & 28; July 5 & 12, 2023) 235129