Sealed bids, subject to conditions conta

Sealed bids, subject to conditions contained herein, for Construction for the Aviation Crookston Space Renovation which will be received by the Facilities Procurement Officer, via UND’s Jaggaer portal, until 2:00 p.m. CST on February 16, 2023, at which time the bids will be opened publicly and read aloud via Zoom. Project work consists of but is not limited to the following: Renovation of approximately 5,500 sq ft. of existing space to include selective demo, exterior window and door replacement, interior upgrades as well as mechanical and electrical upgrades. Contract Documents. The complete set of Plans, Specifications, and Contract Documents can be obtained on the UND’s Jaggaer portal. Those wishing to download the bidding documents electronically, do so at their own risk for completeness of the bidding documents. Pre-Bid Meeting. Wednesday February 1, 2023, at 2:00 PM in the Flight Operations Building at the airport. This will be the only meeting for firms to examine the project on site. Proposal Forms. Responses may only be submitted on the UND’s Jaggaer portal, all other forms of submissions will not be accepted and returned to the bidder. Bidders shall submit their proposal upon the forms contained in the Contract Documents. The following items are required to be turned in with the bid proposal: 1. Bid proposal form in its entirety. 2. Bid Bond form. 3. North Dakota Contractor’s License The bid submittal requires two clearly marked responses in Jaggaer, a Company’s Names Bid Packet Response and a Company’s Name Bid Security Response. Each bid proposal shall be made out on the form contained in the project specifications and uploaded in the response. In the bid security response, the bidder must include a bid bond executed by a corporation authorized to contract as a surety in the State of North Dakota in an amount not less than 5% of the bid amount. The bid security should be made payable to the University of North Dakota and must not contain any conditions either in the body or as an endorsement thereon. The bid security shall be forfeited to the University of North Dakota as liquidated damages in the event the successful bidder fails or refuses to enter into a contract within ten (10) days after the award of contract and the maintenance of said work, if required, pursuant to the provisions of this notice and other contract documents. No bidder may withdraw this bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. The Bid Bond of the three lowest Bidders for each contract will be retained until the contract has been awarded and executed, but no longer than sixty (60) days after the date of the Bid. All Bidders shall hold a valid North Dakota Contractor’s license of the proper class for the full amount of the bid as required by North Dakota Law Sections 43-07-05 and 43-07-12 and shall enclose a copy of the license or Certificate of Renewal of the license in the bid security response. A Contractor shall be the holder of a license at least ten days prior to the date set for receiving Bids to be a qualified Bidder. No bid will be read or considered which does not fully comply with the above requirements as to bond and licenses, and any deficient bid submitted must be resealed and returned to the bidder immediately. Bids shall be in accordance with and submitted on the Bid form supplied within the Bid Documents. Failure to do so may result in rejection of the Bid. The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any irregularities therein and rebid the project until a satisfactory bid is received. The decision to award to the lowest responsible bidder who meets the conditions. The Criteria for establishing the lowest responsible bidder include, but is not limited to, bid amount and past performance of the bidder in regard to projects previously completed for the owner by the bidder. Past performance includes but is not limited to workmanship, meeting established schedules, and qualifications of the bidder’s key personnel. Post bid interviews will be conducted with the low bidders as determined by the owner to establish the lowest, responsible bidder. Bidders invited to interviews will be required to provide resumes of key personnel at that time and specify that the key personnel will remain on the project through completion. (Jan 25; Feb 1, 8 & 15, 2023) 169827