RESOLUTION VACATION OF WATERMAIN EASEMEN

RESOLUTION VACATION OF WATERMAIN EASEMENT LOT 1, BLOCK 1 OF AIRPORT 4TH RESUBDIVISION WHEREAS, a petition has been filed with the city council for a vacation of a Watermain Easement dedicated by the plat of Airport 4th Resubdivision to the City of Grand Forks, ND, located on the east side of Lot 1, Block 1 of said Airport 4th Resubdivision more particularly described as follows; Beginning at the northeast corner of said Lot 1; thence South 89°50’27” West along the north line of said Lot 1, for a distance of 115.00 feet; thence South 42°08’04” East for a distance of 158.08 feet to a point on the south line of said Lot 1; thence North 65°38’27” East, along said south line, for a distance of 10.00 feet to the southeast corner of said Lot 1; thence North 00°04’50” West, along the east line of said Lot 1, for a distance of 113.42 feet to the point of Beginning. Containing of 7274 square feet more or less. WHEREAS, notice thereof has been published in accordance with the law, and a hearing has been held thereon. NOW, THEREFORE, Be It Resolved by the city council of the City of Grand Forks, North Dakota, that the hereinbefore described property as shown on the attached map which is by reference made a part hereof, be and the same is hereby vacated and discontinued. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, That the city auditor publish this resolution as provided by law. I, Maureen Storstad, city auditor, hereby certify that the aforementioned resolution was passed and adopted by the city council of the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, at its meeting held at 5:30 o’clock in the evening on Monday, June 5, 2023. Maureen Storstad City Auditor (Seal) (June 14, 2023) 233088