RESOLUTION VACATION OF UTILITY EASEMENT LOT 1, BLOCK 1 OF CRARY 10TH ADDITION WHEREAS, a petition has been filed with the city council for a vacation of a Utility Easement dedicated by the plat of Crary’s 10th Addition to the City of Grand Forks, ND, located on the south side of Lot 1, Block 1 of said Crary’s 10th Addition more particularly described as follows; The west 334.00 feet of the east 349.00 feet of the south 5 feet of said Lot 1. Containing of 1,670 square feet more or less. WHEREAS, notice thereof has been published in accordance with the law, and a hearing has been held thereon. NOW, THEREFORE, Be It Resolved by the city council of the City of Grand Forks, North Dakota, that the hereinbefore described property as shown on the attached map which is by reference made a part hereof, be and the same is hereby vacated and discontinued. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, That the city auditor publish this resolution as provided by law. I, Maureen Storstad, city auditor, hereby certify that the aforementioned resolution was passed and adopted by the city council of the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, at its meeting held at 5:30 o’clock in the evening on Monday, June 5, 2023. Maureen Storstad City Auditor (Seal) (June 14, 2023) 233106